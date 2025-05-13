Blue Jackets Mock Draft 2.0: Finding Value in the Two Mid-Round Picks

With their top picks at 14 and 20 already analyzed in a previous breakdown, where two defensemen were highlighted as strong fits for the Columbus Blue Jackets, the focus now shifts to the mid-rounds. While first-round selections often grab headlines, teams that draft well in the middle and late rounds can build long-term depth and find players who can eventually become difference makers. The Blue Jackets, without selections in the second and fifth rounds this year, will need to be strategic with their remaining picks at 77th, 109th, 173rd, 205th, and 222nd overall.

Now, let’s look at Columbus’ third and fourth-round pick options. These selections may not get the same attention as the first rounders, but they’re important in adding talent to the pipeline and building for the future.

77th Overall (Third Round) – Mace’o Phillips – LD – USHL

If Mace’o Phillips is still available at 77th overall, he’d be an excellent option for Don Waddell’s team. His rankings put him anywhere from the late third to late fourth round, so his availability at this spot is uncertain, but if he’s still on the board, his shutdown ability and physical play make him a strong fit for the organization.

Phillips worked his way up through Minnesota’s high school system before joining the U.S. National Team Development Program (NTDP), where his heavy defensive play continued to stand out. He played 51 games for the U17 squad in 2023-24, logging 63 penalty minutes, then moved up to the U18 team in 2024-25, where he racked up 103 penalty minutes in 53 games. In United States Hockey League (USHL) play with the USNTDP Juniors, he added 52 penalty minutes in 33 games in 2023-24, followed by 67 penalty minutes in 25 games in 2024-25. He also played five games for Team USA at the 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship, finishing with zero penalty minutes.

Mace’o Phillips, Team USA (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

Phillips has built his game around toughness, making him one of the hardest-hitting defensemen in the 2025 NHL Draft. At 6-foot-6 and 227 pounds, he would bring much-needed size and physicality to the Blue Jackets’ back end, an area where they need a young, big defenseman to complement their roster. The only current true “big” defensemen on the roster right now is 6-foot-5 Erik Gudbranson, who is 33 years old, so adding a young physical defenseman in Phillips would be a great idea in my eyes.

His defensive instincts and shutdown ability stand out, and he plays every shift with an edge. He’s aggressive in the defensive zone, quickly identifying threats, cutting off passing lanes, blocking shots, and smothering opponents.

“Mace’o Phillips has NHL traits that are difficult to find: size, athleticism, mobility, and physicality. He’s not just big—he’s powerful, coordinated, and competitive. His ability to defend the rush, clear his net, and engage physically makes him a rare breed in today’s NHL prospect landscape.” – Neutral Zone

Scouts praise Phillips for his size, athleticism, mobility, and physicality. His ability to hold tight gaps, angle opponents away from dangerous areas, and deliver heavy hits makes him a rare breed in today’s hockey. While his defensive game is strong, he still has areas to work on—his puck movement and playmaking need work, his gap control against speedier opponents could be improved, and he has to manage his amount of penalty minutes better. His next step in NCAA hockey will be huge as he refines his game against top collegiate competition in the Big Ten Conference at the University of Minnesota.

Most recently, Phillips was selected by the Green Bay Gamblers in the 2025 USHL Entry Draft, going 114th overall in the seventh round, after playing in the U18 World Championship with Team USA. His development path continues as he prepares for the next level, and Columbus could add a true defensive presence to their system if they choose him at 77th.

109th Overall (Fourth Round) – Aidan Park – C/W – USHL

Aidan Park is another good option for Columbus at 109th overall. He’s a second-year eligible player at 19 years old after going undrafted in 2024 despite being projected as a mid-round pick. His stock has steadily risen, with his final draft ranking jumping to 94th after sitting at 151st in the midterm rankings—one of the biggest movements among prospects.

Park has steadily progressed through his career, posting strong numbers at each level. At Shattuck St. Mary’s, he had 133 points in 50 games at the 14U level, followed by 118 points in 54 games at 16U and 82 points in 53 games at 18U. In 2022, he was drafted third overall in the USHL Futures Draft, later joining the Green Bay Gamblers late in the 2023-24 season.

Aidan Park, Shattuck St. Mary’s (Photo Credit: Shattuck-St. Mary’s School)

Park is known for his playmaking ability, two-way play, high hockey IQ, and strong shot, making him an intriguing option. He’s also versatile, able to play center, right wing, and left wing, which adds value as a future depth piece in the organization with that kind of positional versatility.

“Park is a high-motor center that plays all out on every shift. His game is built on relentless effort, both on and off the puck. He sprints and crashes hard on the forecheck, always ready to support his linemates.” – Elite Prospects 2024 NHL Draft Guide

He finished second in goals and fifth in points in the 2024-25 USHL regular season, putting up 66 points in 55 games for Green Bay despite playing in a league known for its tighter checking style compared to the Canadian Hockey League (CHL). His ability to produce offense in that environment speaks to his true talent. On top of that, he’s strong defensively, consistently back-checking and blocking shots—an aspect of his game that often gets overlooked because of his high offensive production.

Aidan Park's initial shot is turned aside, but the @umichhockey commit buries his second chance. 2-0 GB just like that.@GamblersHockey pic.twitter.com/UNfX7LnOQa — Ryan Sikes (@rms_hockey) April 15, 2025

Park also brings some postseason experience, having played in the Clark Cup Playoffs twice, though Green Bay was eliminated in the first round this past season. Even with a short playoff run, getting that level of competition under his belt will help as he moves forward in his development. He also played in three Western Hockey League (WHL) playoff games with the Calgary Hitmen after his USHL season ended with Green Bay.

Another important factor is his commitment to the University of Michigan for the 2025-26 season, continuing Columbus’ strong Michigan pipeline that has developed Blue Jackets like Zach Werenski, Adam Fantilli, and Kent Johnson. Since Park is heading to Michigan for the 2025-26 season, Columbus hypothetically would hold his rights for up to four years, giving them more time to evaluate his development compared to CHL prospects, whose teams only retain their rights for two seasons.

Once Park leaves college, Columbus would have just 30 days to sign him before his rights expire—a much shorter window than what CHL players get. However, the advantage of NCAA prospects is that they can be sent directly to the minors upon signing, allowing for a smoother transition. In contrast, CHL players must return to their junior clubs until their eligibility runs out unless they make the NHL roster immediately.

With a well-rounded offensive game, solid defensive details, and the flexibility of NCAA development at a high-level program in Ann Arbor, Park is a great mid-round option for the Blue Jackets.

While Columbus’ first-round picks at 14 and 20 will shape the top of their draft class or even could be traded away, their third- and fourth-round picks at 77th and 109th are big opportunities to build depth and add future contributors.

