Aidan Park – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Aidan Park

2023-24 Team: Shattuck St. Mary’s 18 U Prep

Date of Birth: January 6, 2006

Place of Birth: Hermosa Beach, CA

Ht: 6-Foot Wt: 185 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: Forward

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

Aidan Park is a forward who hasn’t received much attention this season, but his name is certainly starting to pop up a bit after he joined the Green Bay Gamblers for their playoff run in the United States Hockey League. They were eventually eliminated in the Eastern Conference semifinal by the Muskegon Lumberjacks. During his stint with the Gamblers, Park put up a pair of goals and a pair of assists for four points in eight games.

Aidan Park, Shattuck-St. Mary’s (Photo Credit: Shattuck-St. Mary’s School)

His most notable performance over the last 12 months was at the Hlinka-Gretzky tournament over the summer. As a member of the United States U18 team, he was tied for fourth on the team in points with four through five games and was also tied for second on the team in goals with three. In the past, Park’s goal-scoring ability often went unnoticed as he preferred to pass rather than take shots on a regular basis, however, he’s certainly improved over the past few seasons. In the offensive zone, he’s on the road to becoming an all-around threat. With that being said, his biggest challenge will be continuing that trend at the collegiate level next season.

Aidan Park – NHL Draft Projection

Park is going to be a bit of a wildcard in this year’s draft. Based on his rankings, he could come off the board near the middle of the second round or potentially fall into the middle rounds. I wouldn’t expect him to fall past the end of the third round, however, the draft can get wild outside of the first round so it’s not out of the realm of possibility that he’s available later than that. In the second or third round, he’s undoubtedly a player who can make whichever general manager takes a chance on him look like a genius.

Quotables

Plays with relentless pacing, stick work, and dominant three zone puck possession that is elite. Consistently patrols through the middle of the ice as a true two way player with relentless tenacity. At times his skating can appear choppy and full of short strides, but his quick feet fuel a high energy cutting game which overwhelms defenders. – Bill Placzek, Lines

“Park is a two-way center who sees the ice very well at both ends of the ice, getting back to support his defensemen while also being able to utilize his teammates well in the offensive zone to create scoring opportunities.” – Brandon Holmes, FC Hockey

Strengths

Playmaking ability

Two-Way play

High hockey IQ

Strong shot

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Shot utilization

Skating

NHL Potential

Park’s potential is higher than expected at this point in the draft. He could become a strong middle-six forward, however, it’s far from guaranteed. He’s still a bit of a project, but especially as he heads to the University of Michigan, he has every chance of reaching that potential if everything goes perfectly. In the middle rounds, he seems like the type of player who has a fantastic chance to make it to the NHL someday, but he doesn’t have the star upside that is expected of a first-rounder.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 5/5, Defense – 4/5

Awards/Achievements

Bronze medalist at the 2024 Hlinka-Gretzky tournament with Team USA.

Aidan Park Statistics

Videos

Aidan Park has restored USA's lead, making it 2-1 with this move. Connelly and McNelis with touches. #HlinkaGretzkyCup pic.twitter.com/CJHqAL5Iuo — Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) August 1, 2023