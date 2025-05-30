Will Sharpe – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Will Sharpe

2024-25 Team: Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

Date of Birth: March 7, 2007

Place of Birth: Delta, B.C.

Ht: 6-foot-1 Wt: 194 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Defence

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

Rankings

A sleek-skating defenceman can be a game-changer. Their ability to influence the flow of the game with a burst of speed to carry the puck into the offensive zone or quickly move into position to shut down a scoring chance is vital for success in the modern game of hockey. So, when the Lethbridge Hurricanes targeted the Kelowna Rockets’ star defenceman Caden Price at the trade deadline, the Rockets asked for Will Sharpe in return. Without him in the deal, there was no trade. Hurricanes’ general manager Peter Anholt eventually relented. “Giving up Will Sharpe was a real tough one for me,” he said after the deal. “When you draft a kid in the first round like we did with Will (11th overall in 2022), and he came in and really played well for us and really has developed into a (sic) real good player, that one really stings for me. But, to get something, you have to give up something, and we were in that mindset this year.”

After a fairly quiet rookie season in which he put up 11 points in 58 games, Sharpe took off in 2024-25, piling up 10 points in his first eight games of the season. By the trade deadline, he already had three goals and 28 points in his first 35 games and looked primed to take over as the team’s top quarterback as early as next season. But, with the Hurricanes looking to make a big splash in the playoffs and Sharpe still sitting third on the depth chart behind veterans Logan McCutcheon and Noah Chadwick, the 17-year-old phenom was the trade chip they needed to acquire a former World Junior star in Price.

Will Sharpe, Kelowna Rockets (Steve Dunsmoor / Kelowna Rockets)

Things got off to a great start with the Rockets, with Sharpe scoring two goals and adding four assists in his first six games in Kelowna. But before long, the points began to dry up. Over the next 12 games, he recorded just two points, and at the end of the season, he had just 16 points in 31 games with his new team. Part of that is thanks to the team with which he found himself. Only the Moose Jaw Warriors finished with fewer wins than the Rockets, who sat at a measly 18 wins and 42 points in 68 games. The only players who finished with a positive plus/minus rating were traded away at the deadline.

Still, despite the team’s struggles, Sharpe looked great. He was always a beautiful skater, moving up the ice effortlessly while easily beating opponents in foot races for the puck, but without as much support up front in Kelowna, he got to flex that skill even more. When he saw an opening, he rushed the puck from end to end, eager to generate a scoring chance and help his team win games. On top of his movement, he also showed off great puck-handling skills, especially for a defenceman. The moves he pulled off while travelling at top speed would make a lot of draft-eligible forwards envious.

WILL SHARPE WINS IT IN OVERRRRRRTIME! WHAT A GOAL!@TheWHL pic.twitter.com/9iSxB7Ssjq — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) February 23, 2025

Yet Sharpe finished his 31 games with a team-low minus-41, which raised some concerns about his defensive game. He was prone to overcommitting in the offensive zone and taking too big of risks with the puck, leading to turnovers. He still demonstrated good physicality in his end and a willingness to get in front of an opponent to separate him from the puck with excellent positioning, but his lack of production and consistency in Kelowna played a big part in NHL Central Scouting downgrading him from 65th in the midterm ranking to 76th in their final list.

That sounds a lot like Carter Yakemchuk.

In 2023-24, Yakemchuk was doing things that few players could dream of pulling off. He attempted spin-o-ramas in the offensive zone, deked around players like they weren’t even there, and showed off his high-end skating and speed regularly. But in the defensive zone, he was often out of position, pinched at the worst times, and overall looked like he lacked hockey sense. Maybe, in part, he did, but the Ottawa Senators saw something more with him and took him seventh overall in the 2024 Draft. This season, he’s been far more consistent, playing a more defensive, shutdown role with the Calgary Hitmen. His change, he said, came down to his team.

“Last year, we didn’t have a very great team and missed the playoffs, but this year, we have a chance to win the whole thing,” said Yakemchuk following the opening series against the Saskatoon Blades. “So I don’t have to create everything by myself at some points. We have such an amazing group, so many talented guys who contribute every night, and I’m trying to contribute the best I can.”

Sharpe definitely has a few things to work on before he pushes for an NHL job, but it’s far less worrisome when looking at the bigger picture. He’s already one of the best skaters in the WHL, which already sets him up to be a highly impactful player in the same vein as Tanner Molendyk. But, on a weak team, he’s been routinely tasked with creating the bulk of the offence, which has led to inconsistencies. Those will iron themselves out as he continues to grow and improve his game.

Will Sharpe – NHL Draft Projection

Because he isn’t the biggest player, Sharpe will likely slip out of the first three rounds, especially considering his poor defensive numbers. Those are bound to bounce back, though, and whoever grabs him in the middle of the NHL Draft will be getting a potential breakout candidate for 2025-26.

Quotables

“The offensive upside to my game is a big part of what makes me succeed as a player. Being able to create plays, helping my teammates in that area and turning defence into offence…I like to use my skating, which is one of my strengths. I like to get up in the play, and create more. I think I have a good stick, and can close gaps early and shut down plays quickly, but I think the biggest part of my game is the offensive upside and my vision in the O-zone.” – Will Sharpe

“Sharpe is a neutral zone defender. He controls blue-to-blue very well, with responsible stickhandling offensively and smart rush defence on the other side. He works with his forwards to move up the ice well, and does well at jumping up into the rush to exploit a weakness or keep pressure on. But he’s not particularly effective near either endboards, and without a super high top speed, he can struggle to get back when his aggression pushes him too far out. I like his framework, but he’ll need to stay a sharp and impactful defender into the next flight.” – Gabriel Foley, Recruit Scouting

“Will Sharpe is a high-minute, puck-moving defenseman with clear top-four upside at the next level if he rounds out his game. His offensive toolkit—skating, vision, and poise—sets him apart among WHL defenders in this draft class. However, his decision-making without the puck, defensive zone off-puck coverage, and play under pressure remain inconsistent and in need of polish. The profile is that of a high-risk, high-reward pick: a player with legit NHL mobility and offensive projection but with question marks tied to defensive awareness, risk management, and game-to-game consistency.” – Neutral Zone

Strengths

Skating

Creative passer

Puckhandling

Under Construction/Improvements to Make

Defensive consistency

Hockey sense

Trying to do too much

NHL Potential

Sharpe claimed that he models his game after Vince Dunn, a 6-foot-0 defender with the Seattle Kraken who relies a lot on mobility and strength to create offence. There are already a lot of similarities between the two, and if Sharpe can add a bit more strength and on-ice awareness, he could become a solid middle-pairing defenceman who can contribute on the power play and, in the right situation, on the penalty kill.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 3.5/5, Reward – 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 7/10, Defence – 6/10

Awards/Achievements

2023-24 U17 Hockey Challenge Team Canada White

Will Sharpe Stats

Videos

