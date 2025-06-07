David Rozsíval – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

David Rozsíval

2024-25 Team: Bili Tygri Liberec U20 (Czechia U20)

Date of Birth: June 1, 2007

Place of Birth: Liberec, CZE

Ht: 6-foot Wt: 185 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: LW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

Rankings

As a 17-year-old playing at the U20 level in Czechia since last season, there is plenty to like about the game David Rozsíval plays. After missing two months due to an injury, Rozsíval came back and showed strong flashes of having a solid two-way game, led by his capability to find himself the puck at both ends of the ice. Starting in the defensive zone, he plays more with his stick than he does physically. From his winger spot, he does well at being able to scan the ice and balance between staying with his point-man and bouncing down low for extra support when a play makes its way to the front of the net. He has a knack for being in the right place at the right time to get into passing lanes and breaking up plays his opponents attempt to make.

James Hagens, Matthew Schaefer (The Hockey Writers)

Rozsíval’s strong game translates well into the offensive zone, as he continues to use his scanning and vision with the puck on his stick to find lanes, whether it’s for skating, passing, or shooting. While not being the biggest player on the ice, he does well at shielding defenders off the puck and protects it well to get himself into a good area to make a play. He also uses his quick stick-handling skills to help him out in both the offensive and neutral zones to get himself moving down the ice, as his skating ability is an area of improvement. One of the most underrated aspects of his offensive game is his shot, which is strong and gets off his stick rather quickly with the release he has. The biggest overall knock on Rozsíval is that he is streaky and inconsistent at times; he will need to work on staying more engaged and motivated.

After a solid showing at the U18 World Championship with Czechia, which included a hat trick against Slovakia, Rozsíval could end up being a name that climbs up the boards of NHL organizations heading into this year’s draft.

Other THW Draft Profiles

David Rozsíval – NHL Draft Projection

The two-way game, mixed in with the upside Rozsíval has shown at the U20 level, sets him up well for this year’s draft. Missing the two months he did may end up hurting him, along with not being the most prolific point-producer. With that being said, he should be in the mix to be picked in the fourth or fifth round.

Quotables

“He’s strong over pucks and in battles. He’ll drive and go to the net. He plays on his toes and plays a North American style. And he does have some smarts and know-how. He’s a decent player in his age group and should have a long pro career.” – Scott Wheeler, The Athletic (from ‘2025 NHL Draft: 30 prospects who just missed the cut for Wheeler’s final top 100’, The Athletic, 5/29/25)

Related: THW’s 2025 NHL Draft Guide

“Rozsíval shows confidence carrying the puck into dangerous areas, often cutting to the middle of the ice to increase the quality of his team’s chances. He possesses quick hands, a deceptive release, and the vision to identify soft areas in coverage. His offensive IQ is high, and he regularly makes intelligent reads with the puck. Defensively, he maintains an active head, scanning well to track threats in his zone. He closes quickly on point men, forcing rushed decisions and limiting shooting lanes.” – Kohen Willis Dengler, FC Hockey (from ‘Trinec Jr vs Liberec Jr’, FC Hockey, 4/19/25)

Strengths

Defensively active with his stick work and constant scanning to break up plays

Has the offensive ability to be a shooter or a playmaker with his vision

Strong, quick shot

Good stick-handling skills

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Plays a bit streaky, needs to find consistency in his game

He does not excel in one area at a top-tier level; he needs to find an aspect and make it his calling card.

His skating needs some work

Bulking up weight-wise will help him take his game to another level and become more of a physical presence

NHL Potential

Rozsíval has the potential to become a depth player who could fill a spot on a fourth line, possibly a third line, if he can develop his game and become a consistent player. If not, there is a good chance he will be a depth piece in an organization that could fill in on occasion at the NHL level.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk: 2/5 Reward: 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense: 5/10 Defense: 6/10

Awards/Achievements

2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup – Silver Medal (Czechia)

David Rozsíval Stats

Videos

David Rozsival scored a nice goal to make it 1-0 Czechia. #U18MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/wM3t0btwxq — Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) April 30, 2025

🔝 MOMENT TÝDNE | Galvasova kličkovaná a gól pro Rozsívala 🔥



⏩️ Ani tato krásná akce libereckých Tygrů ale body do tabulky nezařídila, junioři Třince nakonec zvítězili 6:2.



📲 Sledujte zápasy DHL extraligy extraligy živě na https://t.co/dETwmH3loi#mladeznickyholkej… pic.twitter.com/QqsnLIsmXd — Český hokej (@czehockey) October 21, 2024

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter

Get 25% off ANY purchase at NHLShop.com with code NHLDEAL. Offer is only good today & tomorrow so don’t miss out!