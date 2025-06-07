3 Takeaways From Oilers’ 5-4 Double OT Loss Against Panthers in Game 2

The first two games of the Stanley Cup Final have been spectacular and have lived up to the hype. The Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers are undoubtedly the two best teams in the NHL, in a true heavyweight tilt, and they continue to show why. Like the first game, this one also required overtime, but the outcome was much different, as the Oilers lost this one 5-4 in double overtime. Brad Marchand scored on two breakaways, including the overtime winner, to tie the series at one, heading to the Sunshine State for Games 3 and 4. This was the sixth time in NHL history that the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final went to overtime, and the 23rd game that required double overtime. Florida was in a triple-overtime game against the Colorado Avalanche in 1996, and Edmonton had a triple-overtime game in 1990.

This is 23rd Stanley Cup Final game (15th since 1967 expansion) to go to 2OT.

The most recent was 2020 when Corey Perry scored for Dallas.

FLA lost in 30T in 1996 to COL.

This is second time for EDM. Petr Klima scored in 3OT in 1990, in the longest Cup Final OT game. — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) June 7, 2025

This game had it all, including nine goals, big hits, lots of penalties, massive saves, and late third-period drama. Marchand, Sam Bennett, Seth Jones, and Dmitry Kulikov scored for Florida, while Evander Kane, Evan Bouchard, Leon Draisaitl, and Corey Perry lit the lamp for Edmonton. Unfortunately, the Oilers couldn’t hold serve at home and let this one slip away. Here are three takeaways from this Game 2 loss.

Oilers’ Second Period Woes Continue

The Oilers were dominated in the second period for the second straight game. The Panthers’ strong forecheck wore down the Oilers’ defence, resulting in sustained offensive zone time and scoring chances. According to Natural Stat Trick, Florida out-chanced Edmonton 18-10 in the middle frame, including 8-4 in high-danger chances. On top of that, the home side gave up a shorthanded goal to make matters worse.

The Panthers took control, and when they didn’t have the puck in the offensive zone, they clogged up the neutral zone and didn’t allow Edmonton easy zone entries. Florida was the aggressor, and Edmonton played too passively, especially on the power play, leading to the go-ahead goal.

Oilers Should Scratch Trent Frederic

Besides physicality, what does Trent Frederic bring to the lineup? He had three shots and four hits in 16:21 of ice time, but he doesn’t look dangerous. He’s been a disappointment, considering what general manager Stan Bowman gave up to acquire him at the trade deadline. The 27-year-old has one goal and four points through 18 playoff games, and he has been invisible and ineffective in most of them. While his physicality is valuable, it’s only useful if it forces turnovers and creates opportunities, which it doesn’t. The organization is trying to justify that trade by playing him, but it’s not working, so it might be time for him to sit in the press box.

Trent Frederic, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Insert Jeff Skinner. Skinner hasn’t had a fair shake in Edmonton since inking a one-year deal last July. He’s constantly in and out of the lineup, being healthy scratched 10 times in the regular season and most games throughout the playoffs. After playing 1,078 regular-season games, he finally had a chance to play in the playoffs for the first time in his career, but has only managed to play two games thus far. However, he’s still a point-per-game player in the playoffs, registering two points in his only two games. While his defensive game isn’t great, it isn’t much worse than Frederic’s. The 33-year-old veteran has a nose for the net and was noticeable in his last game. At this point in the season, you should play your 12 best forwards, and I don’t think Frederic is one of them. Therefore, it might be time to scratch him and give Skinner another opportunity.

Oilers Had Too Many Defensive Breakdowns

Defensive breakdowns and mental mistakes cost them the game. They leaked chances in the first period, resulting in two Panthers goals from point-blank, cross-seam passes. They weren’t getting sticks in the passing lanes, and Eetu Luostarinen threaded a pass through the seam and found Jones for an easy goal into an open net. Then, a lackadaisical sequence from the top power-play unit led to a shorthanded breakaway goal due to a lack of urgency and attention to detail, especially from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

Fatigue may have played a factor in overtime, but multiple poor decisions led to the game-winning goal. First, Darnell Nurse constantly ices the puck, even if he has time, which is frustrating. Second, why is Mattias Ekholm taking a blast from the left point? He missed the net badly, and the puck rimmed around the boards, resulting in Marchand’s game-winning breakaway. That was a terrible decision from the veteran blueliner. Finally, Bouchard made a brutal pinch at the blue line, then stopped skating on the backcheck. Mental mistakes and a lack of effort marred that entire closing sequence. The Oilers must be much better in that aspect, the rest of the way. They can’t afford those mistakes against this elite Panthers squad.

Oilers Hit the Road

“We’re going there with a split, and that’s fine with us. We know we’re comfortable playing on the road, and we’ve won a lot of games so far in the regular season and playoffs, so we’ll get ready for Game 3,” head coach Kris Knoblauch stated postgame. Game 3 is Monday, June 9, at Amerant Bank Arena.

