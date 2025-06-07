Golden Knights Lack Draft Assets but Embrace Familiar Ground in 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights bolstered their prospect pool during the 2024 NHL Draft by adding Trevor Connelly, but after dealing several other prospects, it’s since simmered down. But that’s not supposed to be a secret in Vegas; it seems to be tradition that they either trade first-round picks or highly regarded prospects.

They’ve done it time and time again to the point that it’s expected of them. That’s no different heading into the 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles, as they are left without their first-round pick, belonging to the San Jose Sharks, which was involved in the Tomáš Hertl trade.

Related: 2025 NHL Draft Guide

While many teams may face uncertainty with a limited prospect pool and draft assets, the Golden Knights don’t; they embrace it. It’s what the general manager Kelly McCrimmon does best and continues to prove each season.

Expectations aren’t sky-high with six picks in hand and no first-rounder, but the Golden Knights are used to finding talent beyond the first round as they look to add depth to their system.

Operating Without a First-Rounder Is Nothing New for Vegas

Since their inception, the Golden Knights have made it a habit to swing for big-time players. While doing that, it has resulted in the cost of losing first-round draft picks and prospects.

Currently, the team is left without a first-round pick until 2027 and doesn’t have a first-round prospect they’ve drafted, except for Connelly, who was taken 19th overall last year. It’s nothing new for Vegas heading into the 2025 NHL Draft.

Draft Picks In the Golden Knights System? Trevor Connelly (2024 first-round pick) Yes David Edstrom (2023 first-round pick) No Zachary Dean (2021 first-round pick) No Brendan Brisson (2020 first-round pick) No Peyton Krebs (2019 first-round pick) No Cody Glass (2017 first-round pick) No Nick Suzuki (2017 first-round pick) No Erik Brännström (2017 first-round pick) No 2022 and 2018 first-round picks were traded.

This graphic is daunting, to say the least, but the Golden Knights’ 2023 Stanley Cup makes up for a lot of it. They’ve given up tons of youth to acquire win-now players, like Mark Stone, Ivan Barbashev, and Reilly Smith. They are just a handful of players who have that in common.

With the Sharks having the Golden Knights’ first-round pick this year, given the organization’s trends, that prospect was likely to be traded, and instead they got an impact player in Hertl.

While the possibility of trading into the first round is always there, don’t expect Vegas to make those kinds of moves in Los Angeles during the draft.

Scouting Staff Continues to Deliver Value Beyond Round 1

Despite the lack of assets towards the front of the draft missing out on the Connor Bedards, Macklin Celebrinis and Matthew Schaefers (projected first overall selection in 2025), they’ve added value beyond the first round.

In 2023, they drafted the reigning Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) MVP, Mathieu Cataford, in the third round. Since then, he has steadily climbed the prospect pool and now sits among the best. This past season, he had 64 points in 54 games for the Rimouski Océanic and added 18 in 12 games in the postseason.

“For a 5-foot-11 player, he has some real strength and drive to his game as well. He doesn’t have a star quality, but he looks like he’s potentially got the makings of an everyday third-liner who can chip in in a variety of ways.” – Scott Wheeler, (from ‘Vegas Golden Knights are No. 22 in 2025 NHL prospect pool rankings,’ The Athletic, January 28, 2025)

Again, you don’t need five first-round picks to add talent. Does it make it easier? Absolutely, but it’s not the only way to find skill in the draft. Another example is Carl Lindbom, who was taken with the third-to-last selection but now looks to be a future backup in the NHL.

Kelly McCrimmon, Vegas Golden Knights GM (Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports)

The 22-year-old played his first season in North America last season with the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League (AHL). He notched an impressive 18-15-3 record and capped off with a 2.65 goals-against average (GAA).

“Lindbom was tremendous, winning HockeyAllsvenskan goalie of the year and rookie of the year to backstop Djurgarden to within one game of promotion with stellar numbers,” Wheeler said. “Last year, on loan to Färjestad so that he could play in the SHL (where he belonged), Lindbom was again good, winning the majority of the starts in a tandem with veteran Max Lagacé. And this season, he has again played well as a rookie in the AHL, outperforming the more experienced Akira Schmid on a bad Henderson team.”

Especially with the Golden Knights, it’s not how many draft picks you have; it’s what you do with the ones you have, and that trend will likely continue in Los Angeles later this month.

Golden Knights Have ‘Just Enough’ Draft Capital

For the foreseeable future, the Golden Knights won’t be relying on their prospect system or draft picks to deliver wins. While some prospects are expected to contribute, the team’s foundation isn’t built on youth. With players like Eichel, Shea Theodore, and Adin Hill in the prime of their careers, those are the players who will be counted on to perform. Despite not having a first-round pick, Vegas has just enough draft capital to add skill and depth across its pipeline.

Get 25% off ANY purchase at NHLShop.com with code NHLDEAL. Offer is only good today & tomorrow so don’t miss out!