Liam Pettersson – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Liam Pettersson

2024-25 Team: Växjö Lakers HC J20 (J20 Nationell)

Date of Birth: Jan. 4, 2007

Place of Birth: Gislaved, Sweden

Ht: 6-foot-2 Wt: 170 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: D

NHL Draft Position: 2025 first-year eligible

Rankings

NHL Central Scouting: 28th (among EU skaters)

The Athletic’s Corey Pronman: 76th (from June 10, 2025)

Die by the Blade: 139th

Although Liam Pettersson isn’t a superstar on offense or defense, he provides enough of both to make him an intriguing mid-tier prospect, especially for Vancouver Canucks fans due to his last name. His best trait is his skating mobility, and he uses both speed and agility to evade opponents when handling the puck and to keep up with forwards while playing defense. He plays a physical style and is never afraid to dish out hits, although he doesn’t defend in space as well as he does along the boards.

Offensively, he thrives in transition, carrying the puck and making clean breakout passes to spark opportunities, helping him post 15 assists in 39 games at the J20 Nationell level this season. Even as a defenseman, he’s willing to skate low and approach the net with the puck. However, his passing within the offensive zone is shakier and an area where he still needs to develop.

Much of Pettersson’s career path suggests a player who is mature beyond his years. He averaged over half a point per game in the J20 league, even though he only turned 18 in January of this year. In fact, his performance earned him a quick five-game stint with Växjö’s senior team. He also put up strong numbers in several playoff appearances and a couple of international tournaments, most notably registering 11 points in six games during the J18 playoffs this season.

Liam Pettersson – NHL Draft Projection

Pettersson’s offensive polish should garner him attention, but his struggles with on-puck defense likely drop him further down draft boards than he would be otherwise. However, his combination of youth and maturity will be reason enough for a team to take him, most likely in the middle of the fourth round.

Quotables

“The 6’2”, left-shot defenceman has excellent mobility and some offensive upside, with 21 points in 39 games in Sweden’s J20 Nationell league for the Växjö Lakers. Pettersson was good enough to get on the Lakers’ SHL roster for five games as an 18-year-old, which is always a good sign for a draft-eligible defenceman.” – Daniel Wagner, North Shore News

“Pettersson is a highly mobile defenseman who has the quickness to skate pucks up ice and close on checks versus men. He has enough skill to be intriguing, even if I wouldn’t call him a natural puck-mover. He’s a solid enough two-way player, even if not outstanding at either end of the rink, to have a real chance to play games.” – Corey Pronman, The Athletic (from June 10, 2025)

Strengths

Skating mobility

Defensive physicality

Offensive transition play

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Offensive zone puck movement

On-puck defense

Defending in space

NHL Potential

If Pettersson develops his defense a bit more, he could probably turn into an offensive-minded second-pair defenseman who plays alongside a defense-oriented shutdown blueliner. His offensive ability on the puck could also turn him into a power-play candidate.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 2/5, Reward – 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 6/10, Defense – 5/10

Liam Pettersson Stats

Videos

