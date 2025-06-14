Sean Barnhill — 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Sean Barnhill

2024-25 Team: Dubuque Fighting Saints (USHL)

Date of Birth: Jan. 8, 2007

Place of Birth: Scottsdale, Arizona

Ht: 6-foot-5, Wt: 214 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: Defenseman

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year draft eligible

Rankings

Sean Barnhill is a developing two-way defenseman who has grown fast in the United States Hockey League (USHL). Standing at 6-foot-5, his size, physicality, and defensive presence make him an intriguing prospect for NHL teams looking for a trusted blueliner with some offensive upside.

Barnhill’s junior hockey career began with the Phoenix Jr. Coyotes, where he steadily improved across multiple age groups. His offensive contributions were limited early on, but he refined his positioning and play-reading ability. After a brief stint with the Dubuque Fighting Saints and Nanaimo Clippers in 2023-24, he returned to Dubuque for the 2024-25 season, playing a full campaign in the USHL.

Throughout the 2024-25 season, Barnhill became more involved offensively, finishing with four goals and eight assists for 12 points in 54 games, while holding a plus-9 rating. Though not a high-end scorer, his passing has noticeably improved, allowing him to transition play effectively and make smart outlet passes under pressure. His heavy, physical style makes him tough to play against, as he uses his size and strength to win puck battles and shut down the rush.

Sean Barnhill, Dubuque Fighting Saints (Photo credit: Dubuque Fighting Saints)

“Sean obviously took some big steps throughout the season,” Saints general manager Trevor Edwards said. “Early on, he was a developing player who still struggled a little bit with his own confidence when things didn’t go maybe according to plan. But, as the season went on, he really took off and became more comfortable with the pace of the game. By the end of the season, he was playing top-four minutes for us.”

Barnhill also played a key role on the penalty kill, showcasing his defensive reliability with 200-foot clears and blocking shots. His ability to step up physically became more apparent in the playoffs.

In the 2024-25 USHL Playoffs, Barnhill added one assist in seven games playing on the Fighting Saints’ top defensive pairing. While his offensive numbers don’t jump off the page, his ability to stop opponents at the defensive blue line, clear players out of the crease, and hold good positioning make him a valuable presence on the ice.

His late-season performance with Dubuque earned him an invitation to the NHL Scouting Combine, where he impressed many scouts.

Future Husky Sean Barnhill puts up the 2nd best horizontal jump at the NHL combine, officially measuring at 118". The 6'5 RD is being ranked the third round range in the upcoming draft and looking to move up on the board. — Northeastern Hockey Blog (@NUHockeyBlog) June 7, 2025

Looking ahead, Barnhill is expected to take another big step in his development. “As he goes into next year, we’re expecting him to take that next step, come in with that confidence from Day 1, and then show the same type of progression,” said Edwards.

Barnhill’s combination of elite size, improved passing, and physical play makes him a promising prospect moving forward.

Sean Barnhill – NHL Draft Projection

Barnhill is projected as a consensus third-round pick by most media outlets heading into the 2025 NHL Draft. His size and defensive ability make him an intriguing option for teams looking for a shutdown presence on the blue line.

If I were an NHL general manager, I’d take a chance on him in the third round. The upside is there: his physicality, defensive reliability, and growing confidence give him the tools to perform at the next level, potentially.

Quotables

“With a deep, balanced stance and quick feet, Barnhill denies rushes and then jumps up into the play. He matches the footwork of smaller, high-skill attackers with ease, and he rarely overextends. The skating appears most in his rush defence, where he makes some high-level stops with his feet moving after taking away the middle.” – Elite Prospects 2025 NHL Draft Guide

“As mentioned earlier, his progression has been steady, just like his ice time. He has gained more trust from his coaches as the season has progressed, earning more responsibilities in key situations. He has established consistency in his game, building his profile around toughness and effectively clearing his defensive zone.” – Toutsurlehockey

Strengths

Size

Physicality

Passing

Back-checking

Stopping the rush

Penalty-killing

Under Construction/Improvements to Make

Puck mobility under pressure

Offensive production

NHL Potential

Barnhill has the tools to become a regular American Hockey League (AHL) or NHL defenseman, bringing size, mobility, and a strong defensive presence. His transition to Northeastern University in the Hockey East Conference should be huge for his development—Hockey East has a strong track record of producing NHL-ready talent, and playing at that level will surely give teams more confidence in his development.

He is expected to join the Northeastern Huskies for the 2026-27 season.

Risk/Reward Analysis

Risk – 3.5/5, Reward – 3.75/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 5.5/10, Defense – 8.75/10

Interviews/Links

Sean Barnhill Stats

Videos

