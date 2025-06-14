Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Panthers – 6/14/25

The Florida Panthers take on the Edmonton Oilers today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PANTHERS (3A) at OILERS (3P)
Stanley Cup Final, Game 5
8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX
Best-of-7 series tied 2-2
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Evan Rodrigues — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand
A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones
Nate Schmidt — Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Jaycob Megna, Mackie Samoskevich, Nico Sturm
Injured: None
Status report
The Panthers held an optional morning skate.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumors Shootdown: Report Linking Oilers to Ekblad Don’t Add Up
- Can Oilers Flip the Script and Ride Goaltending to a Series Comeback?
- NHL Rumors: Panthers, Rangers, Stars, Oilers
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Connor Brown
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Corey Perry
Trent Frederic — Adam Henrique — Jeff Skinner
Evander Kane — Mattias Janmark — Viktor Arvidsson
Brett Kulak — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher
Mattias Ekholm — Jake Walman
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Joshua Brown, Cam Dineen, Ty Emberson, Max Jones, Derek Ryan, John Klingberg, Kasperi Kapanen
Injured: Zach Hyman (dislocated wrist)
Status report
Pickard will make his first start of the Cup Final after relieving Skinner in each of the past two games. … Arvidsson will replace Kapanen, a forward.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumors Shootdown: Report Linking Oilers to Ekblad Don’t Add Up
- Can Oilers Flip the Script and Ride Goaltending to a Series Comeback?
- Oilers Are Unbeatable at Home on Saturday Night in the Stanley Cup