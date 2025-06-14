Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Panthers – 6/14/25

The Florida Panthers take on the Edmonton Oilers today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PANTHERS (3A) at OILERS (3P)

Stanley Cup Final, Game 5

8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX

Best-of-7 series tied 2-2

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Evan Rodrigues — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand

A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones

Nate Schmidt — Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Jaycob Megna, Mackie Samoskevich, Nico Sturm

Injured: None

Status report

The Panthers held an optional morning skate.

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Connor Brown

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Corey Perry

Trent Frederic — Adam Henrique — Jeff Skinner

Evander Kane — Mattias Janmark — Viktor Arvidsson

Brett Kulak — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher

Mattias Ekholm — Jake Walman

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Joshua Brown, Cam Dineen, Ty Emberson, Max Jones, Derek Ryan, John Klingberg, Kasperi Kapanen

Injured: Zach Hyman (dislocated wrist)

Status report

Pickard will make his first start of the Cup Final after relieving Skinner in each of the past two games. … Arvidsson will replace Kapanen, a forward.

