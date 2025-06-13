NHL Rumors: Panthers, Rangers, Stars, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Florida Panthers and Sam Bennett are reportedly close to terms on an eight-year extension. Meanwhile, the New York Rangers might be eyeing two key defensemen this offseason. Are the Dallas Stars trying to quiet trade rumors surrounding Jason Robertson? Finally, what lineup changes can be expected in Game 5 for the Edmonton Oilers and are they close on a new deal with Trent Frederic?

Sam Bennett 8X8 With the Panthers?

David Pagnotta of The NHL Network is reporting that Sam Bennett is pretty much locked into staying in Florida. The expected extension is expected to be around $8 million per season for eight years. Obviously, that deal won’t be signed or announced while the playoffs are ongoing, but intriguingly, these reports are surfacing as the Final continues. Does that mean the team and the agent are actively negotiating?

Questions will remain about whether this is a good value deal for a player who is admittedly red hot in the playoffs, but hasn’t played this well at any other point in his NHL career.

Pagnotta also reports that the Panthers and Aaron Ekblad are trying to get something done, but there’s a good chance he’s going to at least test the market. Of the three big free agents that the Panthers have to sign (Bennett, Brad Marchand and Ekblad), Ekblad is the least likely to stay. They want him to take less than he’s making, and it’s probably not something he’s comfortable doing.

Rangers Eyeing Two Rugged Defensemen

According to Marco D’Amico of RG.org, “Sources indicate to @TheRGMedia that Ivan Provorov is one of the New York Rangers’ prime targets heading into July 1, as well as Vladislav Gavrikov.” He adds, “NYR are clearly looking to build up the left side of their blue line, after clearing $6.5M in cap space and possibly more to come.”It sounds like the Rangers are looking at both players and trying to determine which should be their primary target.

Vladislav Gavrikov, Los Angeles Kings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

After moving Chris Kreider in a trade to the Anaheim Ducks, the Rangers have some cap flexibility to chase some bigger tickets. They want to change their identity a bit and they believe both players can do that from the back end.

Stars Trying to Cool Robertson Rumors

On the latest 32 Thoughts podcast, Elliotte Friedman commented on the Jason Robertson trade rumours making headlines. He said things are cooling off a little because the Stars aren’t loving how much media attention the trade chatter has gotten.

Friedman noted, “A team called me and they said I think that Jason Robertson thing is being dialed back and I checked with another team and they said yea we think so too.”

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reports that Dallas’ preference is to try to move Mason Marchment, Ilya Lyubushkin or Matt Dumba, but not Robertson if they can help it.

Oilers to Stick With Calvin Pickard?

While it wasn’t Stuart Skinner’s fault that the Oilers fell behind 3-0 in the first period of Thursday’s Game 4, likely, Skinner’s playoff run is over. Calvin Pickard came on in relief and was excellent, helping the Oilers mount their record-breaking comeback. Pickard likely starts Game 5 and, unless he has a terrible outing, will probably be who the Oilers go to for the remainder of the Cup Final. He’s 7-0 in the playoffs.

That will inevitably lead to questions about Skinner’s future in Edmonton and whether he’s the right person to be the team’s starting goaltender moving forward.

At the same time, expect Jeff Skinner to get another look in Game 5 and he could have earned his way into the lineup down the stretch. Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 writes, “The Skinner-Henrique-Frederic line was very good last night. Skinner and Frederic were very good on the boards winning battles in both ends while Henrique made many good reads in both zones and was good on faceoffs again.”

Dan Powers of The Empty Netters Podcast writes that Trent Fredric is nearing a long-term deal with the Oilers. He writes, “Amazing guy and a very valuable player. He loves the city and the room. Fantastic fit. Huge for both sides.”