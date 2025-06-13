Golden Knights News With Draft Day 2 Weeks Out

It’s that time of year when rumors float like poker chips on a tilted table, and everything feels on the verge of sliding off the edge. Blockbuster trades feel inevitable, and rumors are infinite.

With the Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers tied at 2-2, it’s peak hockey season for fans and media alike.

Related: Golden Knights Lack Draft Assets but Embrace Familiar Ground in 2025

Since the Vegas Golden Knights‘ disappointing Round 2 loss to the Oilers, they’ve headlined the news a handful of times. They’ve been linked to Toronto Maple Leafs superstar and soon-to-be free agent Mitch Marner, among others. With the 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles at Peacock Theater two weeks out, we will sort through the noise, starting with a potential trade involving one of Vegas’ young defensemen.

Nicolas Hague on the Trade Block?

The Golden Knights are projected to have $9.6 million in cap space by the time free agency rolls around. With general manager Kelly McCrimmon’s ever-so-high ambitions, the lack of cap space could be a hurdle or an opportunity for bigger moves. Nicolas Hague, a player who could kickstart those moves, will be a restricted free agent on July 1 and is due for a payday.

Hague had a cap hit of $2.294 million over the last three seasons and notched 10 goals and 41 points. The towering 6-foot-6 defenseman has played a big part on Vegas’ blue line, but with limited cap space, the team seems to be gauging the trade market with multiple teams interested (from ‘There are many layers to John Tavares’ future with the Maple Leafs. This one isn’t being talked about enough,’ Toronto Star, 6/5/25).

Hague could be a cap casualty, like many Sin City players before him; it’s just business as usual, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the 26-year-old dealt then or shortly before the draft. Many rumors are just smoke until they happen, but given the number of reports, this is something to keep an eye on.

Blockbuster Three-Way Trade Discussed at Trade Deadline

There are always deals that fall through at the last second, which makes for a great ‘what could have been’ moment. James Mirtle of The Athletic reported that there was a potential three-way deal in place that would’ve sent Marner to Vegas, Mikko Rantanen to Toronto, and other pieces to the Carolina Hurricanes.

“But, according to league sources, there were also discussions around a Marner-to-Vegas transaction before the trade deadline this year, a move that would have involved the Hurricanes in a three-way deal,” Mirtle said. “Theoretically, the Leafs would have received Mikko Rantanen while the Golden Knights got Marner and sent something to Carolina.”

According to Mirtle, “It’s unclear just how far those talks went, or if Marner was asked to waive his no-movement clause to go to Vegas, but it sounds like Vegas and Carolina failing to find the right assets to include to get it done — not anything on the Toronto side. (The Hurricanes ended up landing Logan Stankoven, two first-round picks and two third-round picks from Dallas for Rantanen)” (from ‘The 9 most intriguing teams of NHL free agency: What I heard from a buzzy draft combine,’ The Athletic, 6/9/25).

This deal would have altered the landscape of the NHL as we know it and could’ve changed the outcomes of the playoffs for the Golden Knights and Maple Leafs. It also would have been one of the biggest trades in NHL history, with two perennial superstars being dealt in a three-way trade.

Marner is set to test the free agent market, and the Golden Knights remain interested ahead of July 1, while Rantanen has found his home for the foreseeable future with the Dallas Stars. The Hurricanes stockpiled their draft cabinets and added the gritty Logan Stankoven. All these teams will have obstacles and challenges to face in the next few weeks.

Alex Pietrangelo Status in Question?

Ever since Alex Pietrangelo signed a seven-year, $61.6 million contract in 2020, the veteran has become a staple on the Vegas blue line. However, his future with the Golden Knights and in the NHL is in question, as noted by Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts.

“Every year, I hear, ‘Oh, Pietrangelo is so badly beaten up, and he’s put his body through so much, and he’s not going to be able to play next season,’” Friedman said. “And every year I get told, ‘That’s wrong.’ And every year, he’s back, and he plays, and he plays hard, and he plays great.

Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas Golden Knights (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“You’ll remember that the NHL and the countries have an agreement [about naming Olympic teams],” Friedman continued. “The full team is the end of December, but they have to name six players by the end of June. The dates aren’t set up yet, but it sounds like it could potentially be the week of [June] 16— which is a week and a half from now. I put together a long list for all these teams of who could be on it, and I had Pietrangelo on that list. And someone indicated to me that he might not be available.”

This would come as a major blow to the Golden Knights, who are already shopping Hague. If Pietrangelo can’t play next season or finish his contract, McCrimmon could put the 35-year-old on the long-term injured reserve (LTIR) for the remainder of his contract and free up $8.8 million in cap space. That wouldn’t shock anyone, as Vegas is known for putting players on LTIR.

That would allow Vegas to pursue Marner and any other big-name assets they please. It’s an interesting idea.

More to Come in Vegas With Draft Day In Sight

Even though the Golden Knights don’t have a first-round pick in two weeks, that won’t stop McCrimmon from making moves. They’ve made deals at the past two drafts, so it wouldn’t be a shock to see that trend continue, whoever they may trade. The NHL Draft takes place on June 27-28; free agency will follow quickly on July 1.