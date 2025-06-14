NHL Rumors Shootdown: Report Linking Oilers to Ekblad Don’t Add Up

Despite recent speculation tying the Edmonton Oilers to veteran defenseman Aaron Ekblad, there’s little reason to believe general manager Stan Bowman and CEO Jeff Jackson are seriously considering him as a top target in free agency. The Oilers are currently playing the Florida Panthers, so everyone is getting a good look at Ekblad. But, it’s not necessarily his play that would be why the Oilers don’t get involved in free agency discussions.

Reports from NHL Network’s David Pagnotta and EJ Hradek have linked Edmonton, along with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings, to Ekblad, who appears headed for free agency. Ekblad wants to stay with the Panthers, but it is being reported that they only want to bring him back at a reduced cap hit. The team brought in Seth Jones, so they have a backup plan if Ekblad departs.

Ekblad, currently carrying a $7.5 million AAV, is believed to be looking for something closer to that number on his next deal. In comparison, Florida prefers a contract in the $6 million range or less.

Ekblad will undoubtedly draw attention if he hits the market. The Oilers just can’t afford to spend what it will take for a player whose usefulness will likely decline over time.

Ekblad is a Risky Fit at the Wrong Price

The appeal of a big-name defenseman like Ekblad is understandable. For the Oilers, however, he doesn’t make a lot of sense.

As a big-minute, right-shot defender, there is growing concern that his pairing with Gustav Forsling is inflating his effectiveness in Florida. If the Oilers are going to spend around $7 million per season (which they don’t have to spare), they want someone who props up others.

Aaron Ekblad, Florida Panthers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Simply put, the Oilers can’t afford to take a $6-7 million gamble on a defenseman, especially when they have players already on the roster that require attention, and potentially better fits at a fraction of the cost. If the Panthers feel they can find another fit at a lower price point, why would the Oilers rush out and overspend? Even at lower projected AAVs, — Ekblad’s real value could be closer to $5.5 million annually over four years — the Oilers might be in a situation where something like $4.5 million is a more realistic ceiling based on other business they need to take care of.

The Oilers Have Other Commitments

The Oilers will have a busy summer ahead of them. Once the Stanley Cup Final is over, their immediate and pressing needs include negotiating an extension with Connor McDavid and reaching a deal with Evan Bouchard. Even as the salary cap rises, those are going to be massive contracts, and it leaves little room for the Oilers to fill out the depth on their roster. Among the players who Edmonton may need to sign are Corey Perry, Kasperi Kapanen, John Klingberg, Jeff Skinner, Connor Brown, and Trent Frederic.

They’re not in the market for reclamation projects or bigger tickets like Ekblad’s. In other words, the Oilers just don’t have $5-$7 million to spare.

Signing Ekblad would carry unnecessary cap risk for a team already operating close to the ceiling. Ekblad will be solid for a couple of seasons (he’s only 29 years old), but spending money and meeting the free agency demands on a likely declining asset with injury issues isn’t just unlikely — it’s illogical.

While the Oilers will certainly explore all avenues to improve their roster, should he leave the Panthers, don’t expect them to be serious players in the Aaron Ekblad sweepstakes. The numbers don’t support it, the fit isn’t there, and the price tag is far too high for a defenseman whose best years may already be behind him.

The only way this happens would be if Ekblad targets the Oilers and is willing to sign a shorter-term deal for less money. The chances of that happening are slim to none.