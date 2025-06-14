Jets’ Prospect Alfons Freij Signs Entry-Level Contract

Winnipeg Jets prospect Alfons Freij has signed a three-year entry-level contract with an average annual value of $975,000, the team announced Saturday.

The 19 year old Swedish defenseman, selected 37th overall in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, had two goals and six assists for eight points in 29 games for Bjorkloven IF of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) this season in his first professional campaign.

Alfons Freij, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The 6-foot-1 left shooter also played five games for Bjorkloven’s J20 team, recording two goals and three assists for five points. He was loaned to them for the playoffs, where he put up two assists in two games.

Freij will play for the SHL’s Timrå IK for 2025-26, according to DobberProspects.