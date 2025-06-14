Oilers’ Ty Emberson Might Be On Outside Looking In for 2025-26 Season

The Edmonton Oilers are currently focused on winning their first Stanley Cup since 1990, but when the offseason comes and free agency comes around, they will have to shift gears onto the 2025-26 season and try to make sure they’re in contention for a championship again. While their primary focus will be on inking Evan Bouchard to a long-term extension, they may have to look at ways to alter their defensive depth. They have plenty of NHL-ready defenders that aren’t in their lineup every game, including Ty Emberson, who may find himself on the outside looking in next season.

Emberson, who is 25 years old, was acquired by the Oilers from the San Jose Sharks last season in exchange for a draft pick and Cody Ceci. For the Oilers, it was more of a cap casualty as they tried to make room to sign other players, but Emberson was a solid pickup, and while he didn’t have much experience at the NHL level coming in, his defensive analytics in a short amount of time excited fans. He was mainly a bottom-pairing defender for the Oilers and was able to get some playoff games in this season, but has since been taken out and has been an extra since John Klingberg and Troy Stecher have emerged.

This season, Emberson scored two goals and added 11 assists for 13 points through 76 games, which comes out to a 0.17 points-per-game average. He only has 106 total games under his belt between the Sharks and Oilers, with a total of 23 points. He earns his keep at the NHL level with his strong defensive style of play, and that’s what impressed Oilers fans as the season moved along. Unfortunately, he may find himself on the outside looking in next season.

Emberson Might Be Odd Man Out

Emberson is a solid defender and is likely a player that most teams in the NHL would love on their bottom pairing on a nightly basis. Unfortunately for him, the Oilers’ depth on their blue line is the strongest it’s been in a long time. He might be able to play a seventh defender role next season if Klingberg chooses to test the open market and signs elsewhere, but even then, the Oilers won’t have a spot for him, especially if Stecher continues to stabilize their depth as well as he has alongside Darnell Nurse.

Ty Emberson, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Leila Devlin/Getty Images)

This could spark trade rumours this offseason, especially if the Oilers look to re-sign Klingberg. Emberson is a young defender with lots of potential, and he could bring them a solid return if they gauge trade interest in him. Hopefully, he’s open to playing a depth role, considering he just signed an extension to remain an Oiler, but if that’s not the case, he’ll be an exciting addition for any team that looks to bring him in. There’s no reason to believe Emberson wouldn’t be open to a depth role, but the Oilers will have to plan for anything.

The Oilers could look to offload one of Mattias Ekholm or Brett Kulak instead, and bank on a younger defender in Emberson, but time will tell what ends up happening with their roster this summer. If they end up winning a championship, I am sure they wouldn’t want to change much of their roster, but with the incoming need to re-sign superstar forward Connor McDavid, some tough choices may have to be made.

