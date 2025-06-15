Marchand’s 2-Goal Game Leads Panthers to Dominating 5-2 Victory Over Oilers in Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final

The Florida Panthers travelled to Edmonton for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Oilers, with the series tied at two. The Panthers dominated this game with their stingy defensive play. They defeated the Oilers 5-2 with a chance to win the Cup at home in back-to-back seasons. Here’s your game recap.

Game Recap

The Oilers had a few glorious chances in the first five minutes from their top line, but goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky was up to the task. Those saves were massive because Florida opened the scoring 9:12 into the first period. Brad Marchand won a battle off a neutral zone faceoff, cut to the middle, and ripped a shot upstairs, past goaltender Calvin Pickard.

After an abysmal Oilers power play, the Panthers made it 2-0 courtesy of Sam Bennett 18:06 into the opening frame. A turnover in the neutral zone led to a chance by Matthew Tkachuk. His initial shot was blocked, but Bennett pounced on the rebound for his 15th goal of the playoffs. Florida took that lead into the first intermission with an 8-3 shot advantage.

Related: 2025 Stanley Cup Final Hub

There was no scoring in the second period, so we headed to the third with the Panthers leading 2-0, outshooting Edmonton 13-11. But Leon Draisaitl took a penalty in the late stages of the period, so Florida started the final frame with over a minute of power-play time.

They didn’t score on that man advantage, but Marchand added to their lead 5:12 into the final frame. He made a great move around the defender and slid the puck through the goaltender’s legs, similar to his overtime winner in Game 2.

Jun 14, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand (63) celebrates scoring during the third period against the Edmonton Oilers in game five of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Connor McDavid gave Edmonton life 7:24 into the period. Evan Bouchard found the Oilers’ captain, and he made a nifty move, beating Bobrovsky for his first goal this series.

But the Panthers quickly answered back with Sam Reinhart’s seventh of the playoffs. Florida won another puck battle and Reinhart ripped a shot upstairs, past Pickard.

With 3:13 remaining, Corey Perry made it 4-2. His point shot beat Bobrovsky glove-side. But it was too little, too late, as Florida added an empty-netter and defeated Edmonton 5-2. Bobrovsky stopped 19 of 21 shots for a .905 save percentage (SV%) in the victory, and Pickard stopped 14 of 18 shots for a .778 SV% in defeat.

Game 6 from Amerant Bank Arena is Tuesday, June 17, with the Stanley Cup in the building. Will it be awarded, or will there be a Game 7 back in Edmonton?