Teddy Mutryn – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Teddy Mutryn

2024-25 Team: U.S. National U18 Team/NTDP

Date of Birth: Feb 16, 2007

Place of Birth: Norwell, Massachusetts

Ht: 6-foot-1 Wt: 207 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: Center

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

Rankings

Teddy Mutryn plays a hard, competitive game, showing a mix of physicality, scoring touch, and two-way play. He generates offense, finds ways to rack up scoring chances, and plays tough in his own end, proving he can be counted on in all three zones.

Mutryn brings a power forward mentality with a strong offensive skill set. He doesn’t shy away from contact, using his size to win puck battles and create space. He leans toward a shoot-first style but has shown flashes of playmaking ability, making smart passes in transition and setting up teammates. His defensive game continues to develop over time, as he backchecks effectively and breaks up plays with his positioning, getting his stick on pucks.

Mutryn’s journey has been steady, showing improvement at every level. He played for St. Sebastian’s School early on, where his blend of skill and competitiveness started drawing attention. His time with the Boston Jr. Eagles in the 16U AAA circuit saw him put up 10 goals and 15 assists in 30 games, proving he could create offense consistently. He returned to St. Sebastian’s, posting eight goals and 26 assists in 26 games in the 2022-23 season.

His transition to higher competition brought its challenges, but he continued developing his game. In 2023-24, he played limited games with the USNTDP Juniors and U.S. National U17 Team, gaining experience in fast-paced hockey while adjusting to higher levels. His return to St. Sebastian’s saw him put up eight goals and 10 assists in 16 games. That same season, he had a brief stint with the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League (USHL), playing two games, picking up one goal. His experience playing internationally with the USA U17 at the WHC-17 added another layer to his development, where he tallied one goal in four games.

Teddy Mutryn, USNTDP (Photo credit: Rena Laverty)

Mutryn’s biggest jump came in the 2024-25 season, where he played a full year with the Steel in the USHL, tallying 17 goals, 13 assists, and 71 penalty minutes in 47 games. He also played a few games with the USNTDP Juniors, adding two points in four games, and recently suited up for Team USA at the U18 World Championship, contributing one goal in seven games while getting valuable experience on a bigger stage in front of many scouts.

Mutryn is an underrated prospect in the media, and a big reason is that his point totals don’t stand out. But that’s more about the team he played for than his actual ability. He spent most of 2024-25 with the Steel, a team that struggled offensively and finished as the third-worst team in the USHL standings.

If Mutryn had been on a stronger offensive team, his numbers likely would have been much higher. He has the skill set to create chances and produce at a higher level, and I expect his point totals to rise in 2025-26 as he continues developing at the junior level.

Teddy Mutryn – NHL Draft Projection

Mutryn’s draft rankings vary, with some scouting outlets listing him in the 50s while others have him much lower, in the 150s. He’s expected to go somewhere in the third to fourth rounds, making him an interesting pick for teams looking for a hard-working, two-way forward with some upside.

His size, competitive level, and ability to play in all situations make him a solid prospect. If he keeps improving his offensive production and overall game, he can maybe play a role at the next level.

Quotables

“Though his goal-scoring stands out, Mutryn often flashes a solid playmaking dimension and can connect with teammates through traffic but is also proficient at sniffing out soft spots in coverage to exploit and can delay drawing defenders into open space to pass into. He is an above-average skater with a long, powerful stride and a peppy short-area burst who is strong on the puck and displays good protection skills that make it very difficult to strip him of the puck.” – Chris Ralph, Upside Hockey

Strengths

Size

Playmaking & vision

Physicality & board battles

Scoring ability

Two-way play

Under Construction/Improvements to Make

Defensive positioning

Puck protection in tight areas

Penalty management

Transition speed

NHL Potential

Mutryn will continue his development at Boston College in the 2026-27 season, joining a strong program with a history of producing NHL talent. The Eagles are a consistent force in Hockey East and regularly make deep runs in the NCAA tournament.

His physical, two-way style should fit well in Boston College’s system, and he’ll have the chance to refine his game against top collegiate competition in the Hockey East. If he continues to develop his offensive consistency and overall play, he has the potential to become a reliable pro down the line, but he definitely has a good shot at the NHL.

Risk/Reward Analysis

Risk – 3.5/5, Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 6.5/10, Defense – 7/10

Awards/Achievements

U17 WHC Silver Medal

U18 WHC Bronze Medal

WJAC-19 Champion

Teddy Mutryn Stats

Videos

Teddy Mutryn ties things up!



Team White 2 – 2 Team Blue | #ChipotleAAG pic.twitter.com/wb7cYCwGVo — USA Hockey (@usahockey) January 17, 2025

