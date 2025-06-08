Francesco Dell’Elce – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Francesco Dell’Elce

2024-25 Team: UMass (NCAA)

Date of Birth: Jun. 23, 200

Place of Birth: King City, ON, CAN

Ht: 6-foot-1 Wt: 185 pounds

Shoots: L

Position: D

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 third-year eligible

Rankings

NHL Central Scouting: 82 nd (among NA skaters)

(among NA skaters) McKeen’s Hockey: 82 nd

Peter Baracchini’s Final Rankings: 94th

It’s never easy for players to get passed over in multiple drafts. However, it’s never the end of the journey as there’s always the possibility of catching a team’s eye further down the line. UMass defender Francesco Dell’Elce has had his opportunities in the past, but he’s definitely making the most of his third time of draft-eligibility as he had a strong showing in his first season at the collegiate level.

James Hagens, Matthew Schaefer (The Hockey Writers)

After showing glimpses of his offensive mindset and puck-moving abilities at the high school level in Ontario and BCHL, Dell’Elce fared very well in his freshman season, finishing with 24 points in 40 games. The biggest improvement has been his strides to round out his game, but finding the ability to be involved and continue to show that fight in battles on both sides of the puck. He shows better strength and willingness to get involved. His defensive game and awareness are raw, but the willingness to improve has been evident year over year. While there needs to be urgency at times with his pace, he’s making his presence felt.

Dell’Elce excels when he’s leading a play and in control of the puck. He shows great patience and when there’s an opening, he will turn on the jets and take it. He has great confidence and handles pressure very well on his exits and has a sense of purpose when in the offensive zone. He’s constantly finding the shooting lanes in order to get pucks on net for second or third opportunities. He has quick movement to walk the line in order to get into those lanes and wire it on net.

He has great vision to find the seams and does a great job of getting pucks through traffic to connect with his teammates. He’s constantly generating and creating chances and taking advantage of the open ice. He’s always in motion and never stagnant with his mobility, showing great edges, pivots and quick first few steps. His head is always up and assessing his options as he can be unpredictable and deceptive with the puck.

Francesco Dell’Elce- NHL Draft Projection

Going through his third time in the draft, Dell’Elce definitely has a chance to hear his name be called this time around given his improvements and impact in his first collegiate season. There’s upside to his game and could be a great addition anywhere between the late third or fourth or fifth rounds. He’s a work in progress, but the potential remains.

Quotables

“He has learned to play harder and harder, and he’s now able to direct and influence play consistently with his feet, timing and instincts. He can evade and absorb pressure in his own zone or at the line and he’s got a lethal shot, which is complemented by good offensive instincts to get open and/or attack into a look.” – Scott Wheeler, The Athletic (from, ‘2025 NHL Draft: Ranking the top 15 overagers, from Francesco Dell’Elce to Charlie Cerrato’, The AthleticNHL – 05/26/25).

“His vision under pressure is absurd, connecting on long-bomb outlets with forecheckers only feet away. He will even go as far as baiting forecheckers deeper into the defensive zone just to explode past them. – Elite Prospects

“He’s impactful, but doesn’t jump off the page in any one way. That’ll push him down the board as a re-entry pick – but it’s not often teams get a chance to buy a prospect already established at the collegiate flight.” – Gabe Foley, Recruit Scouting

Strengths

Skating, mobility and edgework

Offensive instincts and awareness

Puck movement and transitional play

Improved strength and competitive side

Under Construction- Improvements to Make

Raw game, continue to take strides with development

Round out defensively

Continue to lead and create plays

NHL Potential

Dell’Elce’s progression and growth could make him a high-energy puck-mover from the backend. While he could be further down the depth chart as a five or sixth defenseman, he could be a difference maker with his mobility and offensive instincts. He can be a high-volume shooter at even strength or on the power play and get those dangerous looks but can provide a steady defensive game as well.

Risk- Reward Analysis

Risk- 4/5, Reward 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense- 6.5/10, Defense 5.5/10

Francesco Dell’Elce Stats

Videos

