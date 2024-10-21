Flames’ Ilya Solovyov Talks Season Goals, Career Options

Ilya Solovyov had an eventful first part of the season, being waived by the Calgary Flames before the season, but staying within the system as he started in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Wranglers after inking a two-year deal with the Alberta franchise. Interestingly, the defenseman didn’t rule out such an outcome when local Belarusian media spoke with him before the start of the season. In this dialogue, he talked about life overseas, his career development options, and his goals for the season.

Offseason Preparation

Last summer was a busy one for Solovyov, as it is for many players. He needed to gear up for the season, spend time with his family, and everything in between. “The preparation stage took place mostly during the summer, primarily on the ice,” Solovyov explains. “The goal there is to showcase your abilities while people observe what you’re lacking and where you need to improve. Preseason games are important too because they help the players get into shape and regain their game rhythm. It’s more like an exam now.”

Last season, Solovyov played ten games for the Flames and spent the remainder of it with the Wranglers in the AHL. Then, he recharged in the summer. “I didn’t travel anywhere far, just stayed in the Alberta province, around Calgary,” the defenceman says. “We visited various spots, saw beautiful scenery, waterfalls, mountains. It’s especially gorgeous in summer. My whole vacation was spent here. I only rested for two weeks and then started training right away.”

Solovyov finally had some time to dedicate to himself. “I love soccer,” he admits. “- Both watching it and playing. As for hobbies, I’m not really sure… I guess video games, yeah. I have an Xbox and a laptop. On Xbox, I usually play the classics—FIFA, NHL, Call of Duty, and on my laptop, it’s Counter-Strike.”

Being a Father

The Belarusian blueliner has recently become a father and that was another busy moment in the life of the player. “My wife really wanted a gender reveal party,” he recalls. “We were planning it together and I suggested doing it on the ice. We were debating whether to do it after training, but in the end, we decided to do it after a game. Originally, it was supposed to be just a small circle of friends, but since it was after the game, it felt wrong not to invite the whole team. So, the whole team came with their girlfriends and wives. My mom, my wife’s mom, and my brother were also in town at that time, so they helped organize everything. The arena staff did a great job too—they laid out the carpet, set up tables—everything as we needed. Overall, everyone worked together really well.”

Life has changed for Solovyov. Now, he’s not just a player and a husband, but also a father. “Yeah, there are moments where it’s tough, and of course, you sometimes wish for more rest,” he reflects. “But still, nothing compares to when that little guy smiles at you—it’s simply the happiest moment. And when he sleeps, of course, that’s also a happy moment for the parents—time to spend with each other.”

NHL Debut

Last season, Solovyov had his NHL debut in a game against the St. Louis Blues. He has some interesting memories from that game, other than the obvious. “I arrived at the game feeling nervous, thinking over some moments in my head. I was so distracted that I forgot to stop at a traffic light and crashed into another car! The guy got out, looked at me and my car, and said, ‘Yeah, you’re not going anywhere with that.’ Then he checked his phone, recognized me from the news about my debut, and offered to drive me to the arena. He didn’t seem too worried, as his car only had a broken sensor. So I left my car in a nearby parking lot, he picked me up, and now I have a personal fan in Calgary!”

"I feel awesome. Try to enjoy the moment."



Of course, there isn’t only the accident he remembers. He had several memorable games, but he selected a special one. “It would have been our outdoor game. I didn’t play much in that one, only a few minutes, so I don’t think about it too much. But in the regular games, I’ve been playing well—close to 20 minutes per game.”

Season Goals

He also has clear goals for the upcoming seasons: “I’ve been in the league for three years now, so I’m hoping to stay in the main squad. I’ve played two games with a plus-2 rating and haven’t conceded anything on the penalty kill. In even strength, I’ve been solid too. Maybe it would have been nice to score a goal from the blue line, but the coach sees me in a slightly different role—as someone who ‘terrorizes’ the opposing forwards!”

Solovyov has only played in the AHL with the Calgary Wranglers so far, but he will most likely get his chance with the big boys as he did last season, and maybe pot his first goal in a Flames jersey.