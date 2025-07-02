Oilers Sign Mangiapane to 2-Year Contract with $3.6 Million Average Annual Value

The Edmonton Oilers have signed left winger Andrew Mangiapane to a two-year contract with a $3.6 million average annual value (AAV.)

Mangiapane scored 14 goals and added 14 assists for 28 points in 81 games for the Washington Capitals this season, his lowest point total since 2018-19 when he had 13 in 44 games. He is coming off a three-year deal with a $5.8 million AAV the Capitals inherited from the Calgary Flames when they acquired him in a trade last June.

Andrew Mangiapane, Washington Capitals (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In 498-career games between the Flames and Capitals, the 29-year-old 2025 sixth-round Flames pick has 123 goals and 120 assists for 243 points.

Mangiapane Joins Oilers Club With Massive Season Ahead

It’s safe to say the upcoming season is a massively-important one for the Oilers. They have lost back-to-back Stanley Cups and 2025-26 is the last season of superstar Connor McDavid’s current contract.

Related: 2025 NHL Free Agency Tracker

In Mangiapane, despite the downturn in his production since his 35-goal, 55-point 2021-22, the Oilers are getting a secondary middle-six scoring threat that head coach Kris Knoblauch can use on both special-teams units. Adding forward depth so McDavid and Leon Draisaitl don’t have to carry all the offensive water has been a priority of Oilers’ general manager Stan Bowman since he took the role last July. The players he’s added have had varying degrees of success.

On free agent frenzy day, Bowman traded away one of those secondary scorers, Victor Arvidsson, to the Boston Bruins in a cap-clearing move.