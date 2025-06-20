2025 NHL Free Agency Tracker

NHL free agency is just about here. We’ve already had some of our top UFAs sign new contracts with their current teams, and there could be more before July 1, making an already shallow UFA class weaker. While the UFA class looks quite weak, there are plenty of noteworthy RFAs due for pay raises over the next weeks.

Below is our free agency tracker with a link to each player’s signing if you’re looking for more details. This will receive continuous updates through free agency, so be sure to have this page ready to go on July 1.

DateTeamPlayerPositionContract (Term & Cap Hit)
June 19, 2020Dallas StarsMatt DucheneC/W4 years, $4.5 million
June 19, 2025Ottawa SenatorsFabian Zetterlund (RFA)RW 3 years, $4.275 million
June 18, 2025Anaheim DucksNikita Nesterenko (RFA)LW 2 years, $787,500
June 18, 2025Chicago Blackhawks LogoRyan DonatoC/LW4 years, $4 million
June 17, 2025New York RangersMatt Rempe (RFA)RW2 years, $975,000
June 17, 2025Pittsburgh PenguinsJoona KoppanenLW1 year, $775,000
June 16, 2025Pittsburgh PenguinsBokondji ImamaLW1 year, $775,000
June 16, 2025Los Angeles KingsPheonix CopleyG1 year, $775,000
June 10, 2025Calgary FlamesAdam KlapkaRW2 years, $1.25 million
June 5, 2025Colorado AvalancheBrock NelsonC3 years, $7.5 million
June 3, 2025Philadelphia FlyersNoah Cates (RFA)LW/C4 years, $4 million
June 3, 2025Tampa Bay LightningSteven SantiniD2 years, $775,000
June 3, 2025Vancouver CanucksDerek ForbortD1 year, $2 million
June 2, 2025New York IslandersKyle PalmieriRW2 years, $4.75 million
June 2, 2025Seattle Kraken Primary LogoJosh MahuraD2 years, $907,500
June 2, 2025Ottawa SenatorsTyler Kleven (RFA)D2 years, $1.6 million
June 2, 2025Tampa Bay LightningYanni GourdeC6 years, $2,333,333
June 2, 2025Minnesota WildMarcus JohanssonLW1 year, $800,000
May 29, 2025Seattle Kraken Primary LogoJohn HaydenC/RW2 years, $775,000
May 29, 2025San Jose SharksShakir Mukhamadhullin (RFA)D1 year, $1 million
May 29, 2025Philadelphia FlyersTyson Foerster (RFA)RW2 years, $3.75 million
May 20, 2025San Jose SharksEgor AfanasyevLW1 year, $800,000
