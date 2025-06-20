2025 NHL Free Agency Tracker

NHL free agency is just about here. We’ve already had some of our top UFAs sign new contracts with their current teams, and there could be more before July 1, making an already shallow UFA class weaker. While the UFA class looks quite weak, there are plenty of noteworthy RFAs due for pay raises over the next weeks.
Related: Top 30 2025 NHL Unrestricted Free Agents
Below is our free agency tracker with a link to each player’s signing if you’re looking for more details. This will receive continuous updates through free agency, so be sure to have this page ready to go on July 1.
|Date
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Contract (Term & Cap Hit)
|June 19, 2020
|Matt Duchene
|C/W
|4 years, $4.5 million
|June 19, 2025
|Fabian Zetterlund (RFA)
|RW
|3 years, $4.275 million
|June 18, 2025
|Nikita Nesterenko (RFA)
|LW
|2 years, $787,500
|June 18, 2025
|Ryan Donato
|C/LW
|4 years, $4 million
|June 17, 2025
|Matt Rempe (RFA)
|RW
|2 years, $975,000
|June 17, 2025
|Joona Koppanen
|LW
|1 year, $775,000
|June 16, 2025
|Bokondji Imama
|LW
|1 year, $775,000
|June 16, 2025
|Pheonix Copley
|G
|1 year, $775,000
|June 10, 2025
|Adam Klapka
|RW
|2 years, $1.25 million
|June 5, 2025
|Brock Nelson
|C
|3 years, $7.5 million
|June 3, 2025
|Noah Cates (RFA)
|LW/C
|4 years, $4 million
|June 3, 2025
|Steven Santini
|D
|2 years, $775,000
|June 3, 2025
|Derek Forbort
|D
|1 year, $2 million
|June 2, 2025
|Kyle Palmieri
|RW
|2 years, $4.75 million
|June 2, 2025
|Josh Mahura
|D
|2 years, $907,500
|June 2, 2025
|Tyler Kleven (RFA)
|D
|2 years, $1.6 million
|June 2, 2025
|Yanni Gourde
|C
|6 years, $2,333,333
|June 2, 2025
|Marcus Johansson
|LW
|1 year, $800,000
|May 29, 2025
|John Hayden
|C/RW
|2 years, $775,000
|May 29, 2025
|Shakir Mukhamadhullin (RFA)
|D
|1 year, $1 million
|May 29, 2025
|Tyson Foerster (RFA)
|RW
|2 years, $3.75 million
|May 20, 2025
|Egor Afanasyev
|LW
|1 year, $800,000