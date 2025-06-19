Stars Sign Matt Duchene To 4-Year, $18 Million Contract Extension

The Dallas Stars have signed veteran forward Matt Duchene to a four-year, $18 million contract extension.

Duchene Staying in the Lone Star State

The 34-year-old, who was a pending unrestricted free agent, has spent the last two seasons with the Stars and had an excellent 2024-25, potting 30 goals and adding 52 assists for 82 points. After posting the second-highest regular-season point total of his career, he added one goal and five assists for six points in 18 playoff games in the Stars’ run to the Western Conference Final.

Matt Duchene, signed 4x$4.5M by DAL, is a veteran top six rushing winger. A quick and crafty puck carrier who creates in transition at elite rates, with a great shot and nice passing touch as well. #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/J0G1hUvQxU — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 19, 2025

“We are thrilled to have Matt back with our organization,” Stars general manager Jim Nill said in a release. “As our team’s leading scorer last season, he helped to solidify our forward group while also providing invaluable leadership off the ice and in the community. The fit with Matt and our team has been seamless from the start, and we’re looking forward to continuing to pursue our shared goal of bringing a championship to Dallas.”

Duchene spent this season on a one-year, $3 million contract and is now locked up through 2028-29.

In 1138-career NHL games between the Colorado Avalanche, Ottawa Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets, Nashville Predators, and Stars, the 2009 third-overall pick has 371 goals and 520 assists for 891 points.