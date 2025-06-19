Mitch Marner Needs a Change of Scenery, but Winning May be Years Away

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Mitch Marner appear to be in a precarious situation in regards to a potential contract negotiation. And it sounds like things are getting uglier by the minute as Marner appears to be heading to free agency. Even his comments during the end of season press conference seemed like a return wasn’t in the cards.

In an episode of 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, Elliotte Friedman reported that Marner and his camp aren’t even talking to the Maple Leafs, indicating that his time in Toronto is up (35:48 mark). Then, St. Louis Blues reporter Andy Strickland added that it’s more about a change of scenery and looking for a chance to win elsewhere. The Marner saga continues to be even more drama filled than his first one with new reports coming out every other day.

I don’t believe Mitch Marner leaving Toronto is about chasing the biggest contract, so much focus has been about him possibly being paid $14 million or more. Truly believe this is about a change of scenery and a fresh start. He’s been paid crazy money for several years, I don’t… — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) June 17, 2025

A change of scenery definitely does make sense as the heat was increasing on Marner in Toronto. Even when he didn’t elect to waive his no-move clause in that rumoured Carolina Hurricanes deal for Mikko Rantanen, it felt like things were coming to an end, but now it seems like it’s on bad terms between both sides. While Marner could benefit from a different location, a chance to win elsewhere doesn’t quite add up for a few reasons and here is why.

Marner Had Chances with Maple Leafs, but Failed

Ultimately, it’s Marner’s choice and right to test the market and sign elsewhere and while he could win elsewhere, there was no better chance for him than with the Maple Leafs.

However, when they needed their star players, Marner included, they didn’t have an answer, especially in a pivotal Game 7. He was essentially invisible and when one or the other star players couldn’t get anything going, he didn’t do anything to take advantage and put the team on his shoulders like he did during his 102-point regular season or even at the 4 Nations Faceoff. He rose in that opportunity and that experience could’ve set the stage for something bigger in the postseason, but it didn’t.

He had nine years to try and prove that and really hasn’t shown that next gear or elevated his play in key games. From the North Division Bubble against the Montreal Canadiens to slamming his gloves and being a ghost against the Boston Bruins, Marner didn’t have that extra gear. Sportsnet Stats compared Marner’s production in the first four games of a playoff series to Game’s 5 to 7 and the contrast is really surprising, as he only has one goal and 10 points in 23 games. That lack of production has been why fans have been critical of the hometown boy in hopes of leading this team to a Championship. He essentially hasn’t been able to handle the pressure and the big game moments and it shows.

Given the star power this team has on paper, Marner’s best chances to win was with the Maple Leafs. They should’ve made a number of deep runs during this era, but it has been faced with disappointment and lack of production. They were one game away from advancing to the Conference Finals and out of the teams to go up against the Florida Panthers, they were the only one to take them the distance.

There was no better opportunity for Marner to succeed than in Toronto. You can say that he was a scapegoat, but history has shown that he was not effective. In the playoffs, skill is an afterthought and your compete level matters more. He tried to let his skill take over but that skill was shut down and he didn’t find an answer for it.

Marner’s Decision Could be Risky

There will be plenty of suitors lining up to get a chance to sign Marner, but it seems like the top teams are going to be teams either lower in the standing or still trying to push a playoff spot. It’s been rumoured that the Anaheim Ducks, San Jose Sharks, Chicago Blackhawks and Utah Mammoth could be potential destinations as they would have the cap space to sign him. Let’s not count out a team like the Hurricanes who wanted him at the deadline.

While they would be quieter destinations, none of these teams will be close to competing to winning any time soon. The Ducks improved but still have a tough Pacific Division to face, the Sharks already have a decent core in place but are still away from competing and putting a skilled winger beside Connor Bedard could be fun, but the Blackhawks aren’t anywhere close to making any sort of push. The Mammoth are the closest team to making a push which makes sense but there’s still some risk for Marner.

If he signs a massive deal that’s between $12- $14 million, there’s still pressure on him because he will still be viewed as one of the top players, but in a quiet market. He’s going to be expected to produce and to step up in big moments, just like he was supposed to with the Maple Leafs. With his track record, it doesn’t provide a whole lot of confidence. There could still be scrutiny if he fails to live up to his new contract, even on a new team.

If you want that big contract to be paid like a Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid or Nathan MacKinnon, you show that you can. If there are still no results, then everything could come full circle again. Marner has yet to show that fight and desperation at any point like the Panthers did this year. He has gone cold when it matters most and has even shown to be timid and not as dynamic in those games. He’ll be a veteran on a younger team, but he’ll lack that experience and winning pedigree teams want.

Marner’s eventual departure is leaving a sour taste in Leafs Nations’ mouth. He had ample opportunities to help this team achieve success and didn’t elevate his play to do so. There’s a chance that he could win elsewhere, although it could take longer for him to get back into the postseason as the Maple Leafs are already in that spot.

Going from a playoff contender with Stanley Cup aspirations to a team that is on the rise is a big risk seeing as it’s a step back. Can he help his new team and learn from his past mistakes? Time will tell.