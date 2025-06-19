Senators Sign Fabian Zetterlund to a 3-Year Extension

The Ottawa Senators have announced that they have signed Fabian Zetterlund to a three-year, $12,825,000 deal. It has an average annual value of $4.275 million.

Z is back for three!



The #Sens have signed Fabian Zetterlund to a three-year contract extension!



Les #Sens ont accordé un nouveau contrat d’une durée de trois ans à Fabian Zetterlund! pic.twitter.com/aPJkDV5hrP — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) June 19, 2025

He had 41 points (19 goals, 22 assists) in 84 games this season for the Senators and San Jose Sharks, including five points (two goals, three assists) in 20 games with Ottawa after he was acquired before the NHL Trade Deadline on March 7. He had no points in six Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Acquired from the Sharks only seconds before the National Hockey League’s 3 p.m. trade deadline in March, Zetterlund will have the chance to be a top-six forward next season. The Senators brought in Zetterlund along with forward Tristen Robins from the Sharks in exchange for forwards Noah Gregor, Zach Ostapchuk, and a second-round pick.

This leaves the club with approximately $10 million in cap space. The deal provides the Sens with some salary certainty, as free agency is set to open on July 1. The deal doesn’t have a no-trade clause.

Selected by the New Jersey Devils in the third round (No. 63) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Zetterlund has 116 points (52 goals, 64 assists) in 247 regular-season games for the Devils, Sharks, and Senators.