Oilers Contracts, Cap Drama, & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, several Edmonton Oilers players spoke with the media following their loss in the Stanley Cup Final. At the same time, reports have surfaced that the NHL is investigating the LTIR usage of Evander Kane. The Dallas Stars signed Matt Duchene to a four-year deal, meaning that their cap situation is extremely tight and more moves might be coming.

Oilers Speak at End-of-Season Avail

At Thursday’s end-of-season availability, Leon Draisaitl spoke cautiously about Connor McDavid’s long-term future with the Edmonton Oilers, saying he hopes the captain stays but acknowledged the decision is personal. “Do I want him here forever? Of course,” Draisaitl said. He added that only McDavid can decide what’s best for himself and his family.

When asked if time is running out for the team’s core to win a Stanley Cup, Draisaitl pushed back, emphasizing that the group is still in its prime. “We’ve got a lot of juice left,” he said. “Hopefully, we keep picking away at it.”

Corey Perry also spoke to the media and said he’s hoping to get an extension done with the Oilers. “I want to win, and hopefully it’s here. Hopefully, we figure something out and get something done,” Perry said. “There’s been some good things, and I’d love to stay here—but I’ll let the higher-ups do the talking.” He noted that an extension isn’t about money. It’s about having a chance to win and that has been his motto the whole time.

Trent Frederic also confirmed that an extension between himself and the Oilers is close. He wouldn’t go into details about the terms of the extension.

Jun 9, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe (23) scores against Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) and defenseman Evan Bouchard (2) during the first period in game three of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Evan Bouchard addressed his contract status with the Oilers, saying he hasn’t given much thought to whether he prefers a long-term deal or going year by year but made it clear he wants to stay in Edmonton. He spoke about his growth as a two-way defenseman and expressed a desire to reward the fans and organization for their support. “Hopefully I can do that one day,” he said, adding that he wants to help the team finish the job. When asked if he would entertain an offer sheet, he said he hadn’t thought about that, given the playoffs, and then reiterated, “I love being here, I want to be here.”

Evander Kane and Oilers Under Investigation by NHL?

According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, it’s unclear what is motivating the NHL’s investigation into the Oilers’ use of LTIR with Evander Kane. Still, the league is taking an extended look at his return to the playoffs. The Oilers are cooperating and providing the league with full medical details as requested.

If anything comes of this, and there is no clear violation, there will be debate about why the Oilers were seemingly targeted in this instance. Several teams have taken advantage of the grey areas surrounding LTIR usage and the playoffs, including Tampa Bay, Vegas, and, this season, Florida.

Stars Trade Coming After Duchene Deal?

The Dallas Stars signed forward Matt Duchene to a four-year extension on Thursday. The deal is worth $4.5 million annually. While the deal is being seen as a smart move by the Stars following Duchene’s impressive season, it creates issues on the team’s salary cap, leaving them with just under $500K in space.

With Jamie Benn also expected to sign an extension and the team hoping to keep Mikael Granlund, the Stars may need to make a significant move to stay cap compliant. Rumors about Jason Robertson being traded have swirled, though the team has attempted to shut them down.

Dallas may have to part with a key player to make room. As insider Frank Seravalli put it, “Buckle up in Dallas.”

