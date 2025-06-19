Blue Jackets News & Rumors: Fabbro, 25th Season Patch & More

Welcome back to Columbus Blue Jackets News & Rumors. By the time you are done reading this, things may have changed. News may have broken. That’s the nature of the beast in the final countdown leading up to the NHL Draft.

This is the time of year when rumors are flying faster than a clearance sale at your favorite store. Everyone is trying to prepare for what could happen over the next couple of weeks going into free agency.

For now though, we will try to update you on the latest surrounding the Blue Jackets. We start with an update on a player they hope to retain.

Fabbro Latest

It’s no secret that the Blue Jackets want to re-sign defenseman Dante Fabbro. His rise since being claimed off waivers from the Nashville Predators gave Zach Werenski a dependable partner for the season. The results spoke for themselves.

Fabbro said at his exit interview he was interested in returning. GM Don Waddell mentioned Fabbro by name as someone he wants to bring back.

But as we sit here on Thursday afternoon, nothing is done yet. Earlier in the week, an X post from Andy Strickland made the rounds.

Hearing Dman Dante Fabbro and #CBJ have made progress on a long term extension. — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) June 16, 2025

This came after the Athletic’s Aaron Portzline indicated that talks were heading in the right direction with more talks set for this week. (From: Blue Jackets Sunday Gathering: Building a physical, Panthers-like Roster, Aaron Portzline, the Athletic, 6/15/2025). Of course, after seeing Strickland’s report, we had to check into it.

Fabbro’s agent J.P. Barry confirmed to the Hockey Writers that while the two sides were talking, they were only in the initial stages of those talks and that nothing was close. That was on Monday. Things can change quickly.

If nothing else, it at least suggests that a long-term deal is being considered.

The Blue Jackets aren’t going to comment on the particulars of negotiations. It is reasonable to believe that the two sides have some differences to work out given Barry’s comment that they weren’t close yet.

The rising cap does bring an interesting wrinkle into things. How does a team value the player versus what the agent sees? Will teams immediately value the concept of cap percentage even if it means paying a player more than what they think they’re worth?

That will be a question we hope to get answers to down the road. For now, the two sides are talking looking to bridge the gap to get a deal done.

For reference, AFP Analytics has projected a four-year deal for Fabbro at just over $4.5 million cap hit. That works out to a 4.74% cap percentage. He was at 2.84% before. Given his performance for the Blue Jackets in 2024-25, a raise is to be expected. If something longer than four years is being discussed, then it’s reasonable to believe the AAV will start with a five. How high is the team willing to go?

The Blue Jackets and Dante Fabbro’s camp continue to talk contract extension. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Blue Jackets have to solidify their blueline especially if Ivan Provorov gets to market. The cost of top-four defensemen is going to go up with each passing year as the salary cap continues to climb.

There is mutual interest to find a deal. But the methodology of what is a fair deal appears to be the talking point the team and player are trying to figure out.

25th Season Logo

In non-roster related news, the Blue Jackets announced details surrounding their 25th season logo this week. It’s got the number 25 within the state of Ohio with the Blue Jackets’ logo underneath the number.

#CBJ has unveiled their official 25th season logo. pic.twitter.com/XIMJ31TohD — Mark Scheig (@mark_scheig) June 17, 2025

According to the team, it’s a dynamic design that pays tribute to the franchise’s legacy, the state of Ohio, and the team’s deep historical ties.

Then on top of the logo launch, there will be different special events, celebrations and more that will be announced at a later date including some players appearances throughout.

Initial reaction from fans to the logo appeared to be mostly positive with some believing it’s boring but gets the job done. My overall thought? It’s decent. Just feels like more could be added to it to signify more of the history. It’s effective though.

