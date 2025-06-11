3 Potential Trade Destinations for K’Andre Miller This Offseason

The New York Rangers are reportedly close to making a trade with the Anaheim Ducks that will send Chris Kreider to the Ducks. With that deal likely coming to fruition imminently, the Rangers may continue to shake up their roster as the offseason progresses. One player they make look to move is defender K’Andre Miller, and if they decide to do that, here are three potential trade destinations this offseason.

Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames might have the weakest defensive depth in the NHL, and could benefit from adding Miller, even if it’s a slight overpay. Miller is a strong defender, and while his defensive game is a bit inconsistent, his offensive game and room for growth could make the Flames excited about his potential in an increased role.

K’Andre Miller, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Miller, who is 25 years old, scored seven goals and added 20 assists for 27 points through 74 games this season. Throughout his career, he has scored 36 goals and added 96 assists for 132 points through 368 games, which comes out to a 0.36 points-per-game average. The Flames have the money and assets to make a deal work before free agency opens, and they should be looking to bring him in.

Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres are expected to undergo some changes this offseason, and if they end up moving out Bowen Byram or Owen Power, they will have a hole on their blue line. Miller could benefit from a fresh start on a rebuilding team and could gain confidence from an increased role with the Sabres.

The Sabres also have the money to make a deal work this summer, and should be looking to make some changes after another brutal campaign that saw them miss the playoffs again. The Sabres have missed the previous 14 postseasons, the longest drought in the NHL, and they may be forced to get desperate if they wanna make a playoff push as soon as next season. Overpaying for a player like Miller may not look good immediately, but if they want any hope of getting back into championship contention, they will have to take some risks.

The Rangers could also try to get a deal done that sends them Byram, if that’s the direction they would rather go, so that they maintain the strength on their blue line. Either way, the Sabres seem like a decent fit for Miller.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets are looking to make a push to the playoffs next season, and they could help their case by adding an offensive defender to their blue line. They are another team with money to spend, and they may try and spend big this summer, and Miller could be a welcome asset.

After coming up short last season, despite a strong campaign, they will be active this offseason as they try to find more success. Killer may not be the answer to all of their problems, but similar to the Flames and Sabres, the Blue Jackets could benefit from adding offensive depth to their back end.

Miller will likely cost any team acquiring him two draft picks. Realistically, a team willing to flip a second-round pick and a third-round pick should be able to bring him in, but the Rangers may hold out to try and get a bit more in return.

All three of these teams make sense as a potential fit for Miller, and while there will likely be other teams interested in bringing him in, these three seem like the best fits. At the end of the day, the Rangers have plenty of time to decide what they wanna do with Miller, but it seems inevitable he will play for a different team next season.

As the 2024-25 postseason moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.