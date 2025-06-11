Oilers Might Have Panthers Right Where They Want Them

After losing to the Florida Panthers by a score of 6-1 in Game 3 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final on Monday (June 9) at Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena, the Edmonton Oilers trail 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

That means if they are to end Canada’s 32-year Stanley Cup drought, the Oilers must now win three of the next four games against the defending NHL champions. It’s a tall order, but if any team can do it, Edmonton is the one.

While the Oilers wowed the hockey world with a record six straight comeback victories earlier this postseason, battling back has long been a hallmark of the Connor McDavid era in Oil Country. In fact, Edmonton has been so good when playing from behind that you might even say the Oilers have the Panthers right where they want them.

So as the Oilers get set for Game 4 on Thursday (June 12), here’s a look at their historical trends that suggest a comeback is in the offing.

Coming Back From 2-1 Deficit

Since McDavid was drafted by the Oilers in 2015, Edmonton has trailed 2-1 in a best-of-seven series on five occasions, and has rallied to win the series all but once, including the last three times.

It was only seven weeks ago, in the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, that Edmonton dropped Games 1 and 2 to the Los Angeles Kings before storming back with four consecutive victories.

On their journey to the Stanley Cup Final last year, the Oilers rallied from 2-1 deficits in the second round against the Vancouver Canucks and Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars. Edmonton also came back after falling behind 2-1 against Los Angeles in the opening round of the 2023 postseason.

The only time that McDavid hasn’t been able to lead the Oilers back from a 2-1 deficit was two years ago, when they were eliminated by the eventual champion Vegas Golden Knights in the second round.

Unbeatable in Game 4

Even when Edmonton lost the series to Vegas in 2023, the Oilers still managed to win Game 4 to even up the series 2-2. Edmonton has a perfect record of 5-0 in Game 4 when trailing the series 2-1 during the McDavid era.

Edmonton Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl celebrates with Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard after scoring a goal against the Florida Panthers during Game 2 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images

The Oilers are currently riding an incredible streak of nine consecutive Game 4 wins over the last three playoffs, including 2025. This postseason has seen the Oilers outscore their opponents 11-4 in Game 4: they beat Los Angeles 4-3 when Leon Draisaitl scored in overtime in Round 1, shut out Vegas 3-0 in Round 2, and steamrolled the Stars 6-1 in the Western Conference Final.

In Game 4 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, the Oilers handed Florida its most lopsided playoff loss in 28 years, defeating the Panthers 8-1 at Rogers Place.

Can’t Keep Oilers Down for Long

Excluding the 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs, postseasons that because of the pandemic deviated from the NHL’s normal format, the Oilers have a 49-38 postseason record with McDavid: 16-22 (.421 winning percentage) when the series is tied, 14-8 (.636) when they lead, and 19-8 (.704) when they’re behind.

That’s right, you read correctly: the Oilers are by far and away at their best during the Stanley Cup Playoffs when they’re trailing the series.

Edmonton hasn’t been in that situation often this postseason. Before getting routed in Game 3 by Florida, the last time the Oilers had trailed was at 2-1 against Los Angeles in Round 1, more than six weeks ago.

In the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, Edmonton fell behind Florida 3-0 before reeling off three straight victories. If the Oilers bounce back by winning three games in a row again, they’ll be champions. They can get the rally started on Thursday night in Sunrise, where puck drop is scheduled for just after 8 p.m. ET (6 p.m. MT).