Hurricanes Sign Nikolaj Ehlers to a Six-Year Deal

The wait is finally over and the Carolina Hurricanes got their big-name player of the offseason. On Thursday afternoon (July 3), they announced the signing of Danish forward Nikolaj Ehlers to a six-year, $51 million deal. The annual average value comes out to $8.5 million per season.



Ehlers is Officially a Hurricane

Ehlers is coming off a 24-goal, 63-point season in 2024-25 with the Winnipeg Jets. The 29-year-old winger was able to see power-play one (PP1) unit minutes after years of trying to get on that top group. There were tons of teams interested in Ehlers like the Washington Capitals, the Utah Mammoth, and the Tampa Bay Lightning, to name a few.

Related: 2025 NHL Free Agency Tracker

After the deal, the Hurricanes still have $10.644 million in cap space at their disposal. He will be an unrestricted free agent (UFA) following the 2030-31 season at the age of 35. The ninth overall 2014 Jets draft pick will be joining fellow countryman Frederik Andersen, who helped Denmark qualify for the 2026 Winter Olympics.



Nikolaj Ehlers, Winnipeg Jets (Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images)

“Nikolaj was the top free agent available on July 1, and we are proud that he’s chosen to make Carolina his home. He’s a highly-skilled winger who can really skate and will fit very well with our forward group,” general manager Eric Tulsky stated after the signing. Ehlers will no doubt be part of the Hurricanes’ top six this upcoming season and play on PP1.



Related: Hurricanes Acquire K’Andre Miller in Sign-and-Trade with Rangers

He averaged 15:48 of total ice time last season with the Jets. He tallied six power-play goals and five game-winners in 69 games during 2024-25 while finishing with a plus-14 rating. He has 225 goals and 290 assists for 520 points in 674-career games.



Ehlers Joins Great Winger Group

Ehlers joins a winger group of Andrei Svechnikov, Seth Jarvis, and Taylor Hall in the top six. The question is will he be on the second line or the top line with Sebastian Aho? Only time will tell, but Hurricanes fans and the team are excited to have Ehlers as part of the group for the next six seasons.