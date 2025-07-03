Top 10 2025 Undrafted Prospects at NHL Development Camps

It’s not uncommon to see talented prospects passed over in the NHL Entry Draft. Last year, Daniil Ustinkov and Alexander Zetterberg, both widely considered solid mid-round targets, didn’t hear their names called over the two-day event. The 2025 Draft was no different, with Luka Radivojevic, Tomas Pobezal, and Lev Katzin on the draft floor after 224 names were announced. Whether it’s concerns over size, injuries, or upside, for many prospects, they’ll have another year to work on impressing an NHL team enough to take a chance on their future. Just look at Charlie Cerrato, who finally heard his name called by the Carolina Hurricanes this year after going undrafted twice.

But a few prospects were given a special opportunity to join NHL development camps before joining an NHL organization. There, they’ll be able to give coaches and managers an up-close look at their game, which may result in a draft selection next year. Teams love having an inside scoop, and getting to see a prospect up against their own players before they draft them is highly valuable information. Of the dozens of invites competing at development camps, here are 10 of the highest-ranked undrafted prospects looking to prove that passing them at the draft was a mistake.

Dakoda Rheaume-Mullen – Buffalo Sabres

NHL Central Scouting: 68th (among NA skaters)

Dakoda Rheaume-Mullen, the son of the legendary goalie Manon Rheaume, the first woman to play in the NHL, established himself as a solid defensive presence with great mobility in his freshman season with the University of Michigan. His offensive totals didn’t jump off the page, putting up just three goals and nine points in 35 games, but his combination of smarts and speed made him a favourite among scouts, making him a good bet for the third round. The Hockey Writers’ scout Andrew Forbes was one of the highest on him, putting him 72nd on his final rankings.

Dakoda Rhéaume-Mullen, Michigan Wolverines (Photo credit: Michigan Wolverines Athletics)

Here’s what THW’s Jordan Orth wrote in his prospect profile: “Rhéaume-Mullen’s game stands out the most defensively. At this point in his development, he is more of a defensive defenseman with great mobility. He has no issue taking time and space away from his opponents when they possess the puck. When being challenged on a rush, he has great gap control on his opponent and works well with his stick to get in tight. Away from the puck defensively, he shows a constant wherewithal to scan for opponents trying to cut into open ice for a pass or shot attempt and has his head on a swivel.”

Why wasn’t he drafted? The biggest issue, it seems, is that Rheaume-Mullen couldn’t elevate his overall game to stand out. In his rundown of 2025 undrafted prospects, The Athletic’s Scott Wheeler wrote, “But whenever I’ve watched him over the last three seasons, I’ve felt he had more smarts and offence and that just hasn’t come…his role and game feel like it’s caught up in no man’s land a little. I could see him take a step at a program like Michigan as a junior or senior and become an involved, puck-possession two-way D. But he looks more like he’s on a path to becoming more of an AHLer/ECHLer after that at the moment.” (from “Best undrafted players at the 2025 NHL Draft: Owen Conrad, Tomas Pobezal and more,” The Athletic – 28/06/2025).

Where will he go from here? After attending the Buffalo Sabres development camp, Rheaume-Mullen will return to Michigan as a sophomore for 2025-26, where he’ll be one of the more veteran players on the blue line. The increased ice time will help him work on becoming a more dynamic defender, as will recent Ontario Hockey League (OHL) recruits Michael Mania and Henry Mews, who play more offensive styles.

Lukas Sawchyn – Florida Panthers

NHL Central Scouting: 69th (among NA skaters)

Another projected third-round pick, Lukas Sawchyn was invited to join his brother Gracyn, a 2023 second-round pick, at the Florida Panthers development camp. He had a strong rookie season in the Western Hockey League (WHL), scoring 15 goals and putting up 55 points with the Edmonton Oil Kings, good enough for the third-highest total on the team and to earn a spot on Canada’s U18 World Junior team. His game is built on speed and puck movement, and he can stickhandle through a crowd like they aren’t even there.

Why wasn’t he drafted? It’s easier to see why a 5-foot-10 forward like Sawchyn wasn’t selected. Although the NHL has always had a size bias, it was amplified tenfold after the Panthers won the Stanley Cup with size and strength, especially in the bottom half of their roster; only two players were under 6-foot-0. Outside of the first round, which saw five sub-6-foot players selected, only 25 players drafted between rounds two and seven were under six feet. With Sawchyn already lacking strength, he didn’t convince NHL teams that he was worth the risky selection.

Where will he go from here? The good news for Sawchyn is that the path forward is nice and straightforward. After getting a taste of the pro game at Florida’s development camp, he’ll return to Edmonton and take on the role of a top-six scorer, where he’ll continue to build up strength and consistency. He, like Rheaume-Mullen, has a good family connection to help him make the necessary improvements to further his hockey career.

Owen Conrad – Toronto Maple Leafs

NHL Central Scouting: 102nd (among NA skaters)

Owen Conrad topped nearly every list of the top undrafted players from the 2025 Draft. The 6-foot-3, 209-pound defenceman had the size that every NHL team wants and uses it to throw big hits, block shots, and box out opposing forwards. He also finished second in scoring among defencemen on the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League’s (QMJHL) Charlottetown Islanders with seven goals and 26 points. Yet he had to settle for an invite from the Toronto Maple Leafs for the chance to attend an NHL camp.

Why wasn’t he drafted? Skating was Conrad’s biggest concern ahead of the draft, especially when considering his lower offensive output. Still, that alone shouldn’t have been the reason no one wanted to touch him. “This one is quite surprising, especially considering that many defensemen with a similar playing style were drafted,” FC Hockey scout Fortin Boulay said. “However, Conrad may have been overlooked due to concerns about his skating and limited offensive output. That said, I believe his offensive abilities are underrated, and his skating can be developed with time. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him take a leading role in the Q (Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League) next season and earn some re-entry consideration.”

Owen Conrad, Charlottetown Islanders (Photo credit: Charlottetown Islanders)

Where will he go from here? With skating being such an important part of today’s game, Conrad will need to put in the work to elevate his skating to a place that helps him stand out. Attending the Maple Leafs’ camp is a great start, and while he’s there, he’ll be able to show off other parts of his game. According to Wheeler, “His skating can kick out and occasionally look a little clunky, and scouts want to see him make more plays with the puck beyond the simple ones he executes (which, again, he did more of late), but he actually has some real power and gets around the ice well enough for his size in my view. There’s a lot to like/work with, even if he’s not perfect.” (from “Best undrafted players at the 2025 NHL Draft: Owen Conrad, Tomas Pobezal and more,” The Athletic – 28/06/2025).

Zachary Morin – Vancouver Canucks

NHL Central Scouting: 103rd (among NA skaters)

Zachary Morin began the 2024-25 season with the United States Hockey League’s (USHL) Youngstown Phantoms, but quickly pivoted and joined the QMJHL’s Saint John Sea Dogs after just four games. Things got off to a fantastic start with 11 points in his first nine games, but over the next 47 games, he put up 25 points. In his prospect profile, THW’s Alex Hutton wrote, “Morin’s draft standing is interesting because if he’d maintained the same level of play throughout this season, he might have gone in the second round. However, his struggles as the season went on dropped him lower on draft boards. At this point, a late third-round or early fourth-round selection feels like the most likely outcome.” Still, he had size and strength, leading Peter Baracchini to rank him 124th in his final ranking and many others to consider him a solid mid-to-late-round pick.

Why wasn’t he drafted? The consistency issues were far more problematic than many scouts thought, which ended up scaring off all 32 teams, as there were times he not only looked off but was significantly lacking in hockey sense. Wheeler outlined the two contrasting sides to his game, writing, “When he’s feeling himself and confident, he’s dangerous. I’ve seen him drive down ice and push his way to the net, and make skill plays in bunches. He’s a good athlete. But there are also games of his that I watched and found his play selection frustrating, felt he was forcing it, and he rendered himself quite ineffective (all common criticisms).”

Where will he go from here? Switching leagues is never easy, nor is performing with a spotlight on your back. Getting a chance to compete at the Vancouver Canucks development camp is a great first step for a bounce-back and to shake some of the growing pains. Goaltender Matthew Hutchison, another undrafted invitee, said regarding the Canucks’ camp so far, “I think the biggest thing I’ve noticed is just how much it feels like every coach wants to help every player here, no matter if they’re drafted, signed, invited to the camp, whatnot. The energy and positivity here is unbelievable.” That could help Morin find a better rhythm in his game in Saint John, but if not, he’s off to join Boston University in 2026-27, where the shorter schedule and grittier game will almost certainly help set him on a better path to the NHL. He’s still a longshot, but he could be a late-bloomer to keep an eye on.

Carson Cameron – Florida Panthers

NHL Central Scouting: 111th (among NA skaters)

Joining Sawchyn at the Panthers’ development camp is defenceman Carson Cameron, a 6-foot-2 right-shot defenceman who, according to THW’s Forbes, has the potential to be a top-four defenceman in the NHL. He was the Peterborough Petes’ second-most productive defenceman last season, recording seven goals and 23 points in 63 games while showing off an aggressive defensive skillset. Yet, despite his coveted handedness and flashes of NHL skill, his name wasn’t called on June 28.

Carson Cameron, Peterborough Petes (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

Why wasn’t he drafted? The Petes were terrible last season, winning just 18 of their 68 games and finishing comfortably in last place in the OHL. That undoubtedly affected Cameron’s ability to show his skills to scouts. McKeen’s scout Brock Otten empathized with his struggles, writing, “We were big fans of Cameron coming into the year and we still believe that he’ll evolve into an NHL prospect down the line. But right now? A tough year for a rebuilding Peterborough Petes team was tough on him. He lost his identity and fell into the draft year trap by trying to do too much. He still has an intriguing two-way skill set and he’ll evolve with an improving Petes’ team over the next two years.”

Where will he go from here? With a lot of their young talent hitting their strides, the Petes won’t be in the basement for long. That’s great news for Cameron, who will almost certainly have a big season in 2025-26 while serving as one of the team’s leaders.

Maddox Labre – Tampa Bay Lightning

NHL Central Scouting: 105th (among NA skaters)

There’s a lot to like about the Victoriaville Tigres’ defenceman Maddox Labre. He’s 6-foot-2, a smooth skater, a competent puck handler, and has already a well-developed two-way sense that sees him attack the puck carrier when needed, using his size and mobility to create a turnover. While most scouting services ranked him in the sixth or seventh rounds, Elite Prospects had him as one of their top-100 prospects for the 2025 Draft.

Why wasn’t he drafted? An offensive, puck-moving defenceman who puts up three goals and 19 points in 61 games isn’t likely to draw a lot of attention, which was Labre’s main issue. The minus-43 also doesn’t look promising. But, according to Elite Prospect’s Hadi Kalakeche, the actual problem was the system around him. “Labre’s environment is having a clear negative effect on his production,” he wrote back in March. “He chains together his tools, habits and decisions in the offensive zone, sets up a cross-seam pass, and his teammates don’t capitalize. He fakes from the point, gives and goes, and doesn’t get a return pass. Put Labre in Moncton’s system, and he’d thrive — the raw skill is there, complemented by impressive sense and skating.”

Where will he go from here? Barring a trade, Labre only has to struggle in Victoriaville’s system for one more season before he joins Ohio University in 2026-27, where Cole McWard and Mason Lohrei developed their all-around games and became top NHL prospects. Look for Labre to follow a similar path, especially after spending some time with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Reese Hamilton – Seattle Kraken

NHL Central Scouting: 113th (among NA skaters)

Reese Hamilton entered the 2024-25 season as one of the WHL’s highest-rated prospects thanks to a very promising rookie campaign with the Calgary Hitmen. However, he struggled at the start of last season, leading to a trade to the Regina Pats, where he became one of the team’s top defencemen thanks to his high-end mobility. I ranked him as a third-round selection in my final draft rankings, but most were a bit more conservative, with most other publications having him in the 100-150 range.

Why wasn’t he drafted? Like Rheaume-Mullen, Hamilton had the size and mobility that NHL teams usually love, but he lacked that extra edge to his game to take him to the next level. THW’s Jesse Courville-Lynch was especially critical of his effort. In his prospect profile, he wrote, “Hamilton has faced criticism this season for his lack of consistency, with some even calling him lazy when things aren’t going his way on the ice. He was involved in a massive trade between the Calgary Hitmen and Regina Pats, which could have affected his confidence heading to a new team, but his game seemed to take a step back compared to what it was in the 2023-24 season. He still showed signs of the potential shutdown defender that fans seemed to love, but overall, he didn’t have a great campaign.”

Reese Hamilton, Regina Pats (Photo credit: Keith Hershmiller)

Where will he go from here? Hamilton was often one of the few bright spots on the Pats’ blue line last season, using his awareness and skating to help push the play forward. Unfortunately, he didn’t have many other players to rely on, and that will likely be the case in 2025-26. Spending some time with the Seattle Kraken at their development camp will help, as will Maddox Schultz, the top pick in the WHL Draft last year. Until then, if Hamilton can prove he can run a team from the back end, he’ll do wonders for his 2026 Draft stock.

Louis-Antoine Denault – Florida Panthers

NHL Central Scouting: 5th (among NA goalies)

Like the Petes and Pats, the Quebec Remparts didn’t have a great team last season, winning just 23 games. However, that was still good enough to get them into the playoffs, partly due to their starting goalie, Louis-Antoine Denault. A giant at 6-foot-8, he took up a lot of the net, but also had some good technical skills, modelling his game after Thatcher Demko. Ahead of the draft, Quebec’s head coach, Éric Veilleux, said, “At his height, someone with such athletic ability, there aren’t tons of [them]. He’s a very intelligent young man who comes from a good family. He’s a down-to-earth little guy, and as a goalkeeper, that’s a quality that often helps him find his bearings, and that’s exactly what he did after Christmas. He’s a very good person, a hard worker.”

Why wasn’t he drafted? This seems to be a case of the opposite of the size bias, as NHL teams had concerns that Denault relied too much on his frame to make saves, which limits his NHL potential. Despite his surprise that no one took a chance on him, Stephen Ellis wrote, “I get the concerns – he’s not quick enough, and he has to rely on his size to make saves more often than not. But at the very least, you could take a flyer on him and see if he can add some more urgency in his movements. He’s perfect down low, has a solid glove hand and I feel like he got better with rebounds the more I watched him. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him have a good AHL career.”

Where will he go from here? The third player on this list to attend the Panthers’ camp, Denault will return as the Remparts’ starter for 2025-26 and, along with fellow 2025 undraftee Andreas Straka and 2026 draft-eligible Maddox Dagenais, try and push Quebec into a more prominent position in the QMJHL. Goalies are always hard to scout, so there’s a good chance that, if he has another above-average season, he could be drafted in 2026 because his size is just so intriguing for a netminder.

Anders Miller – Tampa Bay Lightning

NHL Central Scouting: 20th (among NA goalies)

Anders Miller wasn’t on a lot of radars heading into the final months of the 2025 Draft. As the Hitmen’s backup, first for Eric Tu and then for WHL veteran Daniel Hauser, he wasn’t projected to play a lot of games. But when Hauser went down with an unexpected injury just before the playoffs, Miller was thrown into the spotlight, and he performed admirably. In Calgary’s opening series against the Saskatoon Blades, he allowed just six goals in four starts and dipped below a .930 save percentage (SV%) just once in the series before the Blades were swept.

Why wasn’t he drafted? Miller’s main issue may have been the lack of exposure. The native of Anchorage, Alaska, played just 22 regular-season games in the WHL after leaving the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL), plus another 10 playoff games. He had a combined .907 SV% over those 32 games, which is respectable, but it wasn’t enough to see his full skillset. At times, especially in the Blades’ playoff series, he didn’t have the strongest positional awareness and relied more on reaction time and quickness to make saves, which can only get you so far.

Where will he go from here? With Hauser graduating from the WHL, Miller will be Calgary’s uncontested starter in 2025-26. He already has a good foundation to work from and now has NHL camp experience with the Lightning, but now he just needs more playing time. Recruit Scouting’s Gabriel Foley wrote back in his midterm ranking, “Miller is among the best movers in his class. Stays on his edges enough to move in all directions effortlessly, flexible enough to get up and down fast. He tracks the puck well and his pads are quick, but you can tell his eye is catching up to how well his athleticism has adjusted to the top flight. He’s still new to this level, and has already handled it incredibly well.” Although Calgary will lose a lot of talent, look for Miller to remain a top goalie in the league.

Donato Bracco – Montreal Canadiens

NHL Central Scouting: not ranked

An interesting one to close out the top 10, Donato Bracco wasn’t a highly-regarded prospect heading into the 2025 NHL Draft, but his few vocal fans were adamant he could be a star. Nick Iacobin, who uses the NHLe stat to predict a prospect’s success, ranked Bracco 29th on his final ranking, ahead of Cullen Potter and Malcolm Spence. “Donato Bracco is a high-ceiling but low-floor type of prospect,” he wrote. “He only appears on one draft list that I’m using, and even then, it’s in the honourable mention section. He wasn’t even ranked by Central Scouting, which means to me that it’s unlikely he gets drafted this year. Bracco has great sense and skills, which will hopefully help him make more of a name for himself at the next level.” Within The Hockey Writers, only Logan Horn had him in his March ranking, putting him 52nd.

Why wasn’t he drafted? There are arguably several reasons why Bracco wasn’t ranked, and didn’t get drafted. Size certainly played a part, as the defenceman stands just 5-foot-10, but skating was also an issue. In Foley’s midterm ranking, he wrote, “Don Bracco plays the defensive position well. He fills his lane, keeps an active stick, engages opponents, sparks breakouts with strong passes, and doesn’t get in the way. But he does it all from one step behind – and gets beat against top-level opponents because of it. His style is well-rounded, albeit not overwhelming.” That’s not a great description for a defensive defenceman, and with teams already avoiding shorter players, he likely wasn’t on anyone’s list.

Where will he go from here? It’s interesting that Bracco was invited to the Montreal Canadiens’ development camp, as Ellis compared him to Lane Hutson last November thanks to his high-end creativity from the blue line. He’s slated to suit up for Harvard University this season, which has iced a strong hockey program over the past several seasons under head coach Ted Donato. While getting drafted might be a long shot at this point, he’s well on his way to becoming a sought-after college free agent.

Sign up for our FREE NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter