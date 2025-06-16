Reese Hamilton – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Reese Hamilton

2024-25 Team: Regina Pats (WHL)

Date of Birth: Mar 26, 2007

Place of Birth: Whitewood, Saskatchewan

Ht: 6-foot-1 Wt: 170 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Defenseman

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

Rankings

Reese Hamilton is an impressive left-shot defender from Whitewood, Saskatchewan, who has caught some eyes around the NHL because of his impressive skating and stickhandling ability. He doesn’t have anything that makes him stand out as a potential future superstar, but he has an impressive foundation that can be built upon if he continues to progress positively at the Western Hockey League (WHL) level.

Reese Hamilton, Regina Pats (Photo credit: Mark Peterson)

Hamilton has faced criticism this season for his lack of consistency, with some even calling him lazy when things aren’t going his way on the ice. He was involved in a massive trade between the Calgary Hitmen and Regina Pats, which could have affected his confidence heading to a new team, but his game seemed to take a step back compared to what it was in the 2023-24 season. He still showed signs of the potential shutdown defender that fans seemed to love, but overall, he didn’t have a great campaign.

Through 20 games with the Hitmen this season, he scored one goal and added two assists for three points before being traded to the Pats. With the Pats, he scored three goals and added eight assists for 11 points through 39 games, coming out to 14 points through 59 games. In the 2023-24 campaign, he had 31 points through 42 games.

His drop-off in offensive production seems to have hurt his draft stock, as he has fallen down many draft boards heading toward the upcoming 2025 NHL Entry Draft. There is still a chance a team takes a chance on him in the middle rounds to see if he continues to develop and can find that confidence again, but it’s more likely he doesn’t hear his name called for a while.

Other THW Draft Profiles

Reese Hamilton – NHL Draft Projection

Hamilton is going to be an interesting player at the upcoming draft. He is a risky selection for sure, but he could be someone that teams are willing to take a chance on. I wouldn’t say it’s a guarantee he gets picked, but it’s safe to say he will probably hear his name called in the middle to late rounds of the draft, and I would be surprised if he isn’t selected. I would guess he goes somewhere between 120th and 155th overall.

Quotables

“From his handling and skating, to his brain and positioning, his efficient game is strong across the board, though lacking a standout skill and a willingness to create for himself.” – DobberProspects

Strengths

Skating ability

Defensive IQ

Puck handling

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Offensive Consistency

Willingness to shoot

Consistent effort

NHL Potential

As I have already mentioned several times, Hamilton would be a risky selection. In a perfect world, he goes back to the WHL as a late-round pick and finds his confidence again. If he can do that, there isn’t a world where he can’t compete for a bottom-pairing job in the NHL in about four seasons. At worst, he becomes a bottom-pairing defender at the American Hockey League (AHL) level and plays the majority of his career there.

Risk – Reward Analysis

Risk – 5/5, Reward 3.75/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 8/10, Defense – 7/10

Awards/Achievements

Hamilton has racked up the awards. In the 2021-22 season, he had the most points from a defender in the Canadian Sports School Hockey League (CSSHL) U15 division and was also named CSSHL U15 Top Defenseman. In the 2023-24 season, he won a bronze medal at the U18 World Junior Championship. This season, he won the Hlinka Gretzky Cup Gold Medal.

Videos