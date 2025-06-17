New York Rangers Shouldn’t Take a Goalie in 2025 NHL Draft

With Igor Shesterkin firmly confirmed as the New York Rangers’ starting goalie for years to come, the Rangers have more pressing needs than adding another goalie to their system. Here’s why I don’t think the Rangers should draft a goalie in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

The Current NHL Goalies

In all, the Rangers have six goaltenders in their system, most of them very young and with a lot of potential. Let’s start with the obvious: Igor Shesterkin, one of the best goalies in the world. This past season, Shesterkin played in 61 games, posting a lackluster 27-29-5 record, with a .905 save percentage (SV%) and a 2.86 goals-against average (GAA). Although those are by far and away the worst statistics of Shesterkin’s career, as the Rangers hopefully improve on this season’s catastrophe, so will their starting netminder.

In the summer of 2023, the Rangers orchestrated one of the best signings of the offseason, bringing in an aging Jonathan Quick to back up the aforementioned Shesterkin. The Connecticut-born goalie was amazing in the 2023-24 season, posting a .911 SV% with a stellar 18-6-2 record. However, this past season, just like Shesterkin, was a down year, as Quick only had a .893 SV% and an abysmal 3.17 GAA, with an 11-7-2 record. Although the Rangers will probably let the aging Quick test free agency in the next offseason, the organization still doesn’t need to draft another goalie, since one of the up-and-coming goalies in the team’s system will take Quick’s place.

Additionally, the Rangers will most likely go and sign a backup goalie in free agency after Quick either retires or leaves the team at the expiration of his contract. Therefore, drafting a goalie will not guarantee that they will be able to play NHL games anytime soon.

The Key Prospects

The Rangers have four goalies who are under 24 years old, all of which I believe have the potential to make the NHL in a few years. Let’s start with the one everyone expects to back up Shesterkin for a long time: Dylan Garand. Drafted 103rd overall in the 2020 NHL Draft, he has been one of the best prospects for the Rangers. As the starting goalie for the Hartford Wolf Pack, the Rangers’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, Garand put up a very solid .913 SV%, with a 2.73 GAA. It is very possible that we can see Garand in the NHL as early as next season, and I am very excited about that. Although a restricted free agent this summer, the Rangers need to sign Garand, as he is an integral piece to their prospect system, and he can definitely be the backup to Shesterkin in a few years.

Dylan Garand, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

When Talyn Boyko was drafted 112th overall in the 2021 Draft by the Rangers, everyone was confused as to who he was. However, Boyko has proven everyone wrong, and is looking to become the permanent backup goalie in the AHL next season. Boyko split this past season between the Wolf Pack and the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL. In five AHL games with the Wolf Pack, the Drumheller, Alberta, native had a 2-2 record, with a very solid .917 SV%. Boyko had the same success in the ECHL, where, in 33 games with the Oilers, he put up a .913 SV%, and had a 20-8-5 record. Boyko definitely looks to be a permanent AHL goalie next season.

These two goalies have the highest potential of making the NHL within the next few years, and they both have the potential to be NHL goaltenders for a long time.

The Other Prospects

The Rangers have two other goalies in their system, both of which are still in their entry-level contracts. There’s Hugo Ollas, who spent three years at Merrimack College in the NCAA, putting up some respectable numbers. Ollas split this past season between the Bloomington Bison and the Worcester Railers, both of which are in the ECHL. With both teams, Ollas had a below .900 SV%, and a GAA above 3.10. Ollas will most likely spend the next season in the ECHL, where he may get a small stint in the AHL if he shows promise.

Callum Tung was a college signing out of the University of Connecticut this past spring. With the Huskies, Tung was absolutely brilliant, posting a .933 SV% and a 2.01 GAA in 16 games. Tung also played in five AHL games with the Wolf Pack, posting a .893 SV%. Tung will most likely spend the next season in the ECHL. But, who knows, he may get a call-up to the AHL.

These two goalies, although they may not have NHL potential, project to be capable AHL goaltenders. Meaning, if the Rangers do decide to draft a goalie, then it will further clog up the current system.

Why the Rangers Shouldn’t Draft a Goalie

As you can see, there are six goalies in the Rangers’ system, four of which are prospects. Out of those prospects, I believe Garand and Boyko have the highest potential to make the NHL. If the Rangers decide to draft another prospect, there will be too many goalies in the system, with someone needing to be traded away to make room. Furthermore, the Rangers don’t have many high picks in this draft, and the goalie class in the 2025 NHL Draft is not that good. Besides a few goalies who will go in the second round, everyone else has low potential to make the NHL. There is no point in wasting a draft pick on a goalie who will top out as an AHL backup, rather than focusing on a position of need and drafting someone who can help the organization succeed in a few years’ time.

On top of that, there are more pressing needs for the Rangers than to draft a goalie. As I described in an interview with Matthew Zator, the biggest needs in the draft are wingers and left defensemen. Goalie is probably the least important position of need, and I will be very surprised if they draft a goalie.