Rangers News & Rumors: Zibanejad, Gavrikov, Lafreniere

The New York Rangers missed the playoffs this season, and while they have been making some much-needed changes to their roster over the last little while, they will soon need to figure out what they plan to do with the extra cap space.

In this edition of Rangers News & Rumors, we look at the status of the Alexis Lafreniere trade talks, a potential free agent target in Vladislav Gavrikov, and a potential trade involving Mika Zibanejad.

Zibanejad Trade Rumors Shut Down By His Wife

Trade speculation began to heat up surrounding forward Mika Zibanejad after Chris Kreider was traded to the Anaheim Ducks, but Mika’s wife, Irma, shut down any idea of him being moved by the Rangers, confirming they just got a new home in New York, and calling out false reports that have circulated.

Irma Zibanejad weighs in on speculation surrounding her husband, #NYR Mika Zibanejad, reveals Mike Sullivan came to visit them in Sweden⬇️



“We also just got our new home in New York. I’m always shocked about how newspapers just spread things…”

https://t.co/fFYExk2MxW — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) June 16, 2025

This all but confirms Zibanejad will be staying with the Rangers, despite some speculation he’d be open to a move. He remains under contract with the Rangers through the 2029-30 season with a $8.5 million cap hit.

Rangers Linked to Gavrikov

In a recent tidbit from Arthur Staple of The Athletic on X (formerly Twitter), the Rangers were linked to Vladislav Gavrikov as a potential option for their blue line if they can find the cap space to do so, which they seemed to have with the Kreider trade.

Heard around the NHL combine this week:



— #NYR among a handful of teams (BUF, UTA, SEA) looking to shake up their roster soon

— Shesterkin, Fox and Panarin may be only #NYR untouchables in trade talk

— Keep an eye on Vladislav Gavrikov and #NYR if Chris Drury can free up space — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) June 7, 2025

Gavrikov, who is 29 years old, was drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the sixth round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft at 159th overall. This season, he scored five goals and added 25 assists for 30 points through 82 games with the Los Angeles Kings. Throughout his career, he has scored 29 goals and added 106 assists for 135 points through 435 games, and while his defensive game was criticized early in his career, he has improved that part of his game significantly. He is likely looking for a short-term deal worth around $7.5-8 million annually, and he would help improve the Rangers’ defensive depth in a big way.

Lafreniere Trade Speculation Dying Down, But Reports Remain Conflicted

Arthur Staple of The Athletic didn’t list Alexis Lafreniere as an untouchable for the Rangers, but Elliotte Friedman mentioned that it’s not quite clear if the youngster is available on the trade market right now, and if he is, it’s not a widely known fact by many teams.

Alexis Lafreniere, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Lafreniere, who is entering the first season of his seven-year extension, will have a $7.45 million cap hit, which is enticing for any team looking to find players to build around. As a 23-year-old with plenty of potential, rebuilding and retooling teams could look to offer up an impressive trade package to entice the Rangers to trade him, but it doesn’t seem likely that he’s going to get moved. If he does, it will take a lot.

