Hurricanes’ Aho & Andersen Picked for Finland & Denmark 2026 Olympic Rosters

The IIHF announced on Monday, June 16, the first six players for the 12 teams competing for the Gold Medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, in February. It’ll be the first time since 2024 that NHL players will be participating in the Olympics. The 12 teams participating are Finland, Denmark, Canada, Czechia, France, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United States. While the first six were announced on Monday, other roster announcements will be made later in 2025. Regarding the Carolina Hurricanes, only two players were announced to their respective countries as part of the preliminary first six.

Sebastian Aho and Frederik Andersen to the Olympics

The first announcement was Team Finland, and it came as no surprise that Sebastian Aho will be representing Leijonat at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Aho will be adding to his already-decorated international resume with his most recent action was during the 4 Nations Face-Off this past February. The Hurricanes’ alternate captain had two assists in three games but they failed to reach the Championship. Everyone remembers Aho’s contribution to the 2018 IIHF World Championship, finishing with 18 points in eight games and earning the award for the best forward.

In 2016, Aho, while playing for Finland, won the gold medal at the World Junior Championship (WJC) and a Silver medal at the 2016 World Championship. He also won silver at the 2015 WJC.

Aho joins Aleksander Barkov, Miro Heiskanen, Esa Lindell, Mikko Rantanen, and Juuse Saros on Finland’s preliminary roster.

May 26, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) makes a save against Florida Panthers center Evan Rodrigues (17) during the third period in game four of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

It was another milestone moment for Frederik Andersen as he was named to Denmark’s Preliminary roster. Andersen helped guide Denmark to securing an Olympic spot as he was in the crease for all three of Denmark’s wins in the Group F qualifying tournament during summer 2024. While playing against Great Britain, Japan, and Norway, Andersen stopped 60 of 64 shots and helped his team come out on top.

Andersen won the Best Goaltender award at the 2018 World Championship, which was hosted by his home country of Denmark that year. The Great Dane joins Oliver Bjorkstrand, Nikolaj Ehlers, Lars Eller, Jesper Jensen Abo, and Jonas Rondbjerg on Denmark’s preliminary roster.

It’s a huge honor for Aho and Andersen to be representing their countries for the first time on the Olympic stage in 2026 in Italy. While Jaccob Slavin and Seth Jarvis haven’t been announced initially to the USA and Canada rosters, there is a good chance they, and perhaps other Hurricanes, could be announced to rosters later this year. Either way, it’s good to see Hurricanes players on a grand stage in the world of hockey.

Winter Olympics in February 2026

The 2026 Winter Games will be held in Milan, with hockey games being held from Feb. 11 to 22. February 22 will be the gold medal game and it will be interesting to see who makes it to the biggest stage in the world. Will we see Canada versus USA again like the 4 Nations Face-Off, or will we see other teams in the bronze and gold medal games? Only time will tell.