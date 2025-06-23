Zachary Morin – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Zachary Morin

2024-25 Team: Youngstown Phantoms (USHL) & Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL)

Date of Birth: Jan. 25, 2007

Place of Birth: Lachenaie, Quebec, Canada

Ht: 6-foot-1 Wt: 181 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: LW

NHL Draft Position: 2025 first-year eligible

Rankings

Zachary Morin started his career as a center, but converted to wing this season. As such, he brings a center’s play style to his new position, as seen in certain aspects of his game, such as his playmaking ability and skill on the puck. He sees the ice extremely well, and he’s not afraid to make tough and sometimes flashy passes, which regularly put his teammates in position to score when he completes them. However, his offensive game isn’t solely reliant on distribution, as he also puts up plenty of shots and scored 16 goals in 56 QMJHL games this season. He is a fast and agile skater despite being on the larger side, but he’s also willing to play a gritty style when needed. This combination of skill and toughness earned him time on both the power play and the penalty kill for Saint John.

James Hagens, Matthew Schaefer (The Hockey Writers)

For all of his positives, Morin doesn’t utilize them consistently enough. He takes too many risks on offense, and he’s nearly as likely to make a bad pass into traffic as he is to make a good one that beats the defense. He needs to improve his offensive decision-making as a passer and a shooter. On the defensive side, while he’s capable of dirty work such as blocking passes and using his stick to disturb opponents, he has to be more willing to get involved and use his frame to his advantage. At times, he’ll often head out of the defensive zone before his team gains control of the puck, looking for a breakaway opportunity. He gets bumped out of puck battles too easily and doesn’t always step into plays the way he should, only sometimes skating hard to get into battles or back into plays. Everyone gets beaten sometimes, but he doesn’t always recover well, and his lack of effort in this area has led some to question his maturity.

Related: THW’s 2025 NHL Draft Guide

Morin’s stats suggest inconsistency as well. He had a great start to his 2024-25 season, but the back half wasn’t as good. He has generally posted strong numbers in the regular season throughout his career, but hasn’t registered a single point in his two playoff appearances. However, he’s played well at several one-off tournaments.

Other THW Draft Profiles

Zachary Morin – NHL Draft Projection

Morin’s draft standing is interesting because if he’d maintained the same level of play throughout this season, he might have gone in the second round. However, his struggles as the season went on dropped him lower on draft boards. At this point, a late third-round or early fourth-round selection feels like the most likely outcome.

Quotables

“Morin is a highly skilled offensive forward with size, length, and legitimate puck creativity, whose game shows clear flashes of pro tools. He has the skating base, frame, and high-end skill to develop into a play-driving top-six winger, but currently lacks the strength, discipline, and puck management consistency to project as a sure-fire NHL contributor. He is a “tools first, habits next” type prospect, with high variance depending on developmental trajectory.” – Neutral Zone

“He’s a riskier prospect than most, but there’s a valuable reward if he develops well. If he reaches his potential, you have a sizeable forward with smooth hands and solid offensive acumen. Morin is an offensively well-rounded prospect with middle-six upside, but his development will depend on whether he figures out how to be more impactful off the puck and fine-tunes his pace.” – Joey Fortin Boulay, FC Hockey

Strengths

Puckhandling

Skating speed and agility

Vision and playmaking

Defensive grit

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Decision-making and forcing plays

Defensive physicality

Offensive consistency

NHL Potential

Morin will take some time to reach the NHL, as evidenced by his commitment to Boston University for 2026. If he can weed out his worst habits, such as by cutting down on turnovers on offense and forcing the issue more on defense, he could turn into a middle-six winger who plays on a team’s second power-play and penalty-kill units.

Risk-Reward Analysis



Risk – 4/5, Reward – 4/5



Fantasy Hockey Potential



Offense – 7.5/10, Defense – 5/10

Awards/Achievements

2022 QM18AAA Community Service Award

2020 QBAAA R goals and penalty minutes leader

Zachary Morin Stats

Videos

Sign up for our FREE NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter