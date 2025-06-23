Sabres’ Perfect Draft Day Is Very Achievable

A lot of eyes are on the Buffalo Sabres and their management to see what happens at the NHL Draft on June 27, as they have continued to miss the playoffs year after year, and there have been no real signs of change or positivity from the current regime. As the draft presents a “fresh start” of sorts, giving way for young players to join their new teams, and for multitudes of trades to be made along the way, the Sabres have the opportunity to have a massive day. They hold a lot of assets that can be used or moved, and they have a lot to build on, or build with what is already in their system. With all of that, their goal is very simple: move out the pieces they no longer need, strengthen their forward and defensive group, and do not worry about moving draft picks if they need to.

Sabres Need to Move Out Pieces They Do Not Need

The Sabres have multiple players on their current roster that could be trimmed from it, including Mattias Samuelsson and even Bowen Byram. With all of the trade rumors surrounding a player like Byram, the market is likely going to be the best for him at the draft as teams are looking to make moves as much as possible. If they truly are not able to come to an agreement to re-sign him and bring him back on a good money deal for decent term, then trading him is absolutely the right move, and they need to maximize the value he will have at the draft. He has the potential to bring them some real value, so making a move with him to bring in some top-six forward talent would be outstanding.

General Manager Kevyn Adams of the Buffalo Sabres, 2020 NHL Draft (Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images)

Samuelsson has been a player on the outside looking in from the moment that the season ended, and with some decent money and term left on his contract it may be tough to move to some teams. However, there are definitely some suitors that would likely take a chance on a fairly young defender with size and defensive abilities that just needs a change in scenery. The return for Samuelsson would not be ridiculously high, but making him a part of a deal to strengthen their defensive core would be ideal. Perhaps making a swap with another team for a top-four defender by adding some other assets.

Sabres Need to Use Their Draft Picks Wisely

This goes a few ways. If the Sabres decide to hold on to their ninth overall pick in the draft this season, then that is perfectly alright as it will only strengthen their already great prospect pool. However, they should not be afraid to make a move with this pick either. Going out and picking up a difference maker for their roster would be equally as good as drafting a rock solid prospect, if not better. It is all about being smart with the picks themselves. Do they really need 10 selections in this draft, including three in the seventh round? No. Absolutely not, but they can use those extra picks as capital to make the moves they need to go and acquire players for their roster.

There is plenty of trade bait out in the NHL right now as the offseason is rolling along, and while the Sabres themselves have some interesting names out there in JJ Peterka and Byram (as mentioned before), there are others available for trade that would suit their needs that they could target by moving their extra picks or prospects. Targeting a right-handed defender like Matt Dumba from the Dallas Stars, or a young second-line center like Marco Rossi from the Minnesota Wild, or even a more veteran option like Charlie Coyle from the Colorado Avalanche would fill the gaps they are trying to shore up. The Stars are starving for cap room, and the Avalanche could use more flexibility as well, so taking on those contracts short-term, while getting a player in the role they need, is a win/win situation.

Set a Tone for Free Agents to See

The way that the Sabres perform on draft day can go a long way to possibly convince players on July 1 that they are truly a serious team and that they are turning a corner. If general manager Kevyn Adams has any hopes of getting any of the decent players from the 2025 Free Agency class to take his call that day, then it all starts with how much he can accomplish on June 27. An aggressive trade to make space, or to acquire a difference maker is the kind of move that will get a player’s attention, and if he is willing to move players, picks, and prospects as well, then it shows that he has finally gotten a newfound fire in him that is worth investing in.

Related – Sabres 2025 Draft Target: Jackson Smith

Setting the tone is imperative, and even if the biggest name in Mitch Marner pays no mind to the Sabres, getting him on board is not the ultimate goal. While he would be a great addition to the team and a drastic forward upgrade, realistically, it is not going to happen. Instead, setting this tone is more to get the upper to middle tier free agents in the door more than anything. This draft has the potential to be one of the best in a long time for the Sabres, and it is not because of who they can pick off the board. They have the potential to make some big moves and really show what they have in the brain tank for the fans to turn this ship in the right direction. Unfortunately, if they flop this one more time, I fear the end result may be an added count of 15 to the playoff drought board.