Sabres 2025 Draft Target: Jackson Smith

One of the most important things for any hockey organization is to continue growing its depth chart through the draft. In the case of the Buffalo Sabres, they do possess a great deal of young talent in their farm system. However, they do not have a lot of high end defensive prospects on the cusp of NHL emergence. It is never a bad thing to have stable options ready and waiting in the wings for a defensive group, and if the Sabres make their first round selection in the 2025 NHL draft, they could have an absolute steal in defender Jackson Smith, of the Tri-City Americans.

Smith Is a “Do It All” Defender

It is not often that a young defender can perform well in nearly every aspect of the game. Smith is the kind of defender who can not only contribute in his own end, but can also be a driving transitional force, and be a scoring threat in the offensive zone. He is easily one of the better skaters in this entire draft, and his ability to drive plays with that skating ability is something that makes him stand out. Standing at a respectable 6-foot-3, he is not a small player by any means, so his combination of size, smooth and quick skating, as well as puck skills make him a reliable threat for any team’s back end.

The way he plays is similar to that of current Sabre Bowen Byram in a lot of ways. He has great playmaking ability, and a capacity to shoot the puck, but his best assets are the ways he positions himself in each zone, and how he sets up plays on rushes and in transition. With a solid stat line of 11 goals and 54 points in 68 games this past season, Smith showed his capacity to both put the puck in the net, and distribute the wealth to his teammates while not being caught constantly up in the play. The way he plays is smart, fast, and hard, and the Sabres could really use a prospect like that in their system, especially on their blue line.

Sabres Would Benefit From Smith’s Skill Set

The Sabres are built to be a fast-paced team with transition ability and great skating skills. Their top players like Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin are both excellent skaters, and adding in a prospect like Smith, whether short-term or long-term, would be ideal for them. He would plug directly into their system, and despite being another left-handed shot, he would be able to thrive alongside the other top talent like Owen Power or Dahlin.

Jackson Smith, Tri-City Americans (Photo Credit: Tri-City Americans)

With Bowen Byram being shopped around the league right now, replacing him with a younger version that skates faster, plays tougher, and may have a better mental approach to the game would not be a bad idea. Smith if the kind of prospect that would not need extensive time in their farm system before he got the call-up to the big club. If he stayed in juniors, or in the minors for more than a 3 season stint, I would be astonished. His raw abilities can easily be honed in that timeframe, and by then, he would be ready to be an asset in every way that he knew how.

Smith Would Have a Bright Future in Buffalo

Long term, Smith would have a spot wide open for him to take in the Sabres’ top four. With the only two players being locked up long term being Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power, there is more than enough room for him to replace the likes of Mattias Samuelsson (who is also likely being moved), Connor Clifton (who has only one season left on his contract), or Bowen Byram (who, as stated before is being actively shopped around the NHL). Opportunity is key for players like this, and it gives them something to strive for above anything else. With his only competition really coming in the form of fellow top prospects like Nikita Novikov, Maxim Strbak, Vsevolod Komarov, and Adam Kleber, Smith would have every chance in the world to take a spot for himself early, if he worked extremely hard.

The Sabres need young players for their future blue line, as they are thin in this part of their prospect pool, especially when it comes to high-end talent. Selecting Smith would go a long way in improving this issue, and it would solidify their prospect pool by diversifying it. Smith himself is a high-end defensive talent with a lot to give, and enough to learn along the way that he could become a very reliable NHL defender by a very young age. So, by the time the clock starts ticking for the Sabres on draft day, they really should genuinely consider the three-zone threat from the Tri-City Americans, Jackson Smith.