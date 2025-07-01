Boston Bruins Sign Tanner Jeannot to 5-Year Contract

The Boston Bruins have announced that they have signed Tanner Jeannot to a 5-year, $17 million contract at an average annual value (AAV) of $3.4 million.

After spending the season with the Los Angeles Kings, Jeannot has decided to join the Bruins while they navigate through their rebuild.

What Jeannot Brings to the Table

The 27-year-old wing seems like the perfect fit for the Bruins. He is a physical, hard-hitting winger that isn’t afraid to drop his gloves, especially for his teammates. After starting his career with the Nashville Predators, he quickly caught the eye of teams around the NHL. He was then traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning for almost an entire draft class. During his time with the Lightning, he just didn’t fit from the start. He tried at times to use his physical, tough style of game. But unfortunately, it ended in him getting traded to the Kings where he tried to turn around his career. Now he will try and take his style of play and try to make it work with the Bruins.

The 6-foot-2 forward had seven goals and six assists for 13 points in 67 games with the Kings. Unfortunately, he was hurt and missed time down the stretch and into the playoffs, which hurt the Kings. If he can return to previous form, the Bruins fans will love him. He can be a physical presence that can score 15 goals per season or more. You can also slot him into the top five for hits in the NHL, he is sixth-most in the league over the last four years.

He brings energy every single shift, and even when he’s not on the scoresheet, you notice him. Whether it’s finishing checks, stirring things up after the whistle, or just giving the bench a lift, Jeannot is the kind of player teammates love and opponents hate.

For the Bruins, they are looking to add bodies to their lineup to insulate some of the younger and more skilled players. Jeannot can slot into the bottom-six and help forecheck hard, he will drive hard to the net and make life difficult on the opposition.

The Bruins made a few other depth signings to add to their roster. Which leaves them with $1.2 million in cap space to potentially bring in another depth forward or blue liner before the season starts.