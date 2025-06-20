Jonathan Toews Reportedly Signing 1-Year Deal With Winnipeg Jets

He’s back.

According to several sources on Friday (Jun. 20) morning, it seems as though Jonathan Toews will be returning to the NHL and is signing a one-year contract with the Winnipeg Jets.

Hearing that Jonathan Toews has an agreement to sign with the Winnipeg Jets. The contract can’t be registered until July 1.

But Toews has decided to join his hometown Jets according to league sources. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 20, 2025

Toews, who is 37 years old, stepped away from professional hockey in 2023 and revealed he was dealing with lingering effects of long COVID and Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome (CIRS). He played his entire career with the Chicago Blackhawks before stepping away from the game, and in the 2022-23 season, before stepping away, he had scored 15 goals and added 16 assists for 31 points through 53 games.

Throughout his career, he has scored 372 goals and added 511 assists for 883 points through 1067 games, which comes out to a 0.83 points-per-game average. He is a 3-time Stanley Cup champion, former Conn Smythe, Frank J. Selke Trophy, and Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award winner, and was among the 100 Greatest NHL Players when the list came out in 2017.

He will look to return to form as he closes out an incredible playing career, and he will look to do it with his hometown team as the Jets try to get back to the postseason and make a deeper playoff run than they did this season. After winning the Presidents’ Trophy this season, they were eliminated in the second round by the Dallas Stars. By signing a proven playoff performer in Toews, they’re hoping this small risk can pay off in a big way.

