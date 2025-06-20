Toews Signs, Bennett Staying, McDavid’s Deal & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, reports have surfaced that Jonathan Toews has agreed to sign a one-year contract with the Winnipeg Jets. Meanwhile, Sam Bennett declared that he’s not leaving the Florida Panthers. It was learned why the Dallas Stars traded Mason Marchment to the Seattle Kraken, and Connor McDavid’s comments from Thursday’s media availability have everyone talking.

Toews Signs with the Winnipeg Jets

It appears Jonathan Toews has agreed to a contract with the Winnipeg Jets. It won’t be made official until July 1, but the deal is effectively done. LeBrun writes, “Hearing that Jonathan Toews has an agreement to sign with the Winnipeg Jets. The contract can’t be registered until July 1. But Toews has decided to join his hometown Jets, according to league sources.” He added that it’s a one-year contract.

Elliotte Friedman adds, “Big news: Jonathan Toews is closing in on signing with the Winnipeg Jets.”

The Jets have also confirmed the news, posting a video about Toews’ return home to Winnipeg, this time as a player.

Sam Bennett Says He’s Not F’n Leaving!

Recently crowned Stanley Cup Champion and Conn Smythe Trophy winner, Sam Bennett, emphatically declared during a celebration on Thursday night, “I ain’t f***ing leaving!”. As fans screamed in delgith of the news, the words eight more years flashed on the screen behind him, signalling he’d signed an extension.

However, the deal has not been finalized. According to Friedman: “Amazing to see… As of this morning, no extension with Sam Bennett is complete — although, obviously, conversations continue.” Pierre LeBrun added, “I believe Bennett for sure that’s what he wants to happen. But there remains a negotiation to be had.”

Jun 6, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) reacts with teammates after scoring a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period in game two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

This is not to say that Bennett isn’t staying. However, at the time he made the announcement, confirmation was that a deal had not been finalized between the two sides.

Marchment Traded to Kraken as Tax Thank You

The Sheet’s Jeff Marek wrote on Friday, “An important note about the Marchment/Seattle deal – GM Jim Nill sent Marchment to another ‘no state tax’ team. You don’t want the rep of sending a player somewhere they don’t want to go after they take less to play for you.” He adds, “This is why Nill has an excellent reputation in the league and has for a long time.”

It will be intriguing to see if this flies under the radar when it comes to the conversation about tax incentives and NHL franchises. It’s been a hot-button topic of late and this trade proves that no-tax states aren’t just getting an advantage in free agency, but they’re reaping the benefits in trades, too. There would have been several teams open to the idea of adding Marchment. But, if Dallas was never going to move him to a team where players paid taxes, a good chunk of NHL clubs were removed from consideration.

McDavid Says He’s in No Rush To Sign His Extension

Analysts and insiders are talking about Connor McDavid’s comments at Thursday’s end-of-season media avail, with Andy Strickland asking, “Oiler fans….is anyone concerned of what Connor McDavid didn’t say? Like, “Edmonton is where I want to be, this is the only place I want to play”.

Most of the responses were no, and many believe this was just McDavid saying he’s taking his time and not likely to sign on July 1. This is likely less about McDavid having any interest in leaving, but more about the type of deal he signs. It could be about length, or making sure that the Oilers do what they need to on July 1 and in free agency, through trades and signings, to ensure the team is better.

Once McDavid feels convinced, he’ll decide on what kind of deal he’s signing.

Ryan Suter Remains Undecided on Playing Future

Strickland also reported that defenseman Ryan Suter has yet to decide on his NHL future. He wrote, “Ryan Suter, who played in all 82 games with St. Louis last season, hasn’t officially decided if he’ll play this coming year or not. Under the right circumstances, in the right situation, he would consider playing another season. Has to be the right fit and make sense for he and his family.”

