Claude Giroux to the Canadiens Makes Sense This Summer

As July 1 approaches, the Montreal Canadiens may find themselves with an unexpected veteran option on the free agent market. According to Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia, veteran forward Claude Giroux remains focused on re-signing with the Ottawa Senators. However, if a deal can’t be reached, Giroux would reportedly be open to joining the Canadiens, a scenario that could benefit both the player and the team (from ‘Talks continue between Senators and Claude Giroux as Ottawa’s off-season heats up,’ Ottawa Citizen, 6/18/25).

For Montreal, still trending upward, the addition of a respected and productive veteran like Giroux could help fill an important short-term need while continuing to nurture the development of their future stars. It’s a move that wouldn’t require long-term sacrifice but could bring immediate stability and leadership.

Timeline

At 37 years old, Giroux is no longer the franchise cornerstone he once was in Philadelphia, but he remains an incredibly intelligent, versatile forward who can help a young team like the Canadiens.

Montreal’s long-term plan at center appears to be taking shape. Michael Hage, their recent first-round selection, is viewed as a potential top-six center, while Owen Beck continues to show promise as a reliable two-way pivot. But both are still developing and may need a couple other seasons before they’re ready for full-time NHL duty.

Claude Giroux, Ottawa Senators

That’s where Giroux could be a perfect fit. On a short-term deal, perhaps one or two years, he could provide immediate help on the second line, allowing Nick Suzuki to continue leading the top unit while giving the team a veteran presence behind him. This approach would also take pressure off younger players like Beck or Hage, giving them time to develop with the Laval Rocket or the NCAA before being thrust into major roles.

Moreover, during Giroux’s time in the lineup, Montreal could take a real step forward. The team already showed growth last season, and the addition of Ivan Demidov, and a full season from players like Kirby Dach could make them more competitive. With a deeper, more mature lineup, a playoff run isn’t out of the question, and a player like Giroux could help guide them there.

Fit on the Ice

While Giroux has primarily played right wing in recent years, he has extensive experience down the middle and remains one of the best faceoff men in the league. In 2024-25, he finished the season with a faceoff win rate of 61.5%, good for first in the NHL for players with at least 500 faceoffs taken.

Even in a second-line role, Giroux could take key faceoffs, mentor younger forwards, and add offensive punch to the lineup. His offensive numbers are still impressive: in 81 games last season with Ottawa, he recorded 50 points (15 goals, 35 assists), proving he can still contribute at a solid clip.

Giroux’s hockey IQ and puck distribution would make him a seamless fit alongside players like Dach or Alex Newhook, and his presence could ease the transition for Demidov. The young Russian winger will be adapting to North America and could benefit greatly from playing alongside a seasoned veteran like Giroux who understands the pressures of a Canadian market.

There’s also the off-ice value. Giroux has been a captain, a playoff performer, and a respected voice in every locker room he’s been in. Adding him to a youthful core that includes Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky, and Lane Hutson could accelerate the growth of the next generation.

Still Far from a Sure Thing

Of course, it’s far from guaranteed that Giroux ever hits the open market.

Garrioch made it clear in his report that Giroux’s preference remains to stay in Ottawa. He chose the Senators in free agency three years ago, citing proximity to his hometown in Hearst, Ontario. He has family in the area and has built strong ties with the Sens organization. Ottawa has also expressed interest in bringing him back.

That said, if negotiations falter, or if the Senators opt for a youth movement of their own, Giroux might consider a short move in Quebec. Montreal would offer many of the same lifestyle benefits as Ottawa, while also presenting a fresh hockey challenge.

From the Canadiens’ perspective, there would be no need for a long-term commitment or major cap hit. With a clean cap sheet and a focus on keeping flexibility, general manager Kent Hughes could offer a reasonable one- or two-year deal to Giroux, an agreement that would bring value on the ice while keeping the team’s long-term plans intact.

Giroux to Montreal wouldn’t be a blockbuster signing, but it could be a very savvy one. He fills a clear short-term need, offers faceoffs strength and veteran experience, and could serve as an ideal mentor for the Canadiens’ next wave of talent. For a team entering the next phase of its rebuild, no longer in the NHL basement but not yet a full contender, it’s exactly the kind of move that makes sense.