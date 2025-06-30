Golden Knights Trade Hague to Predators For Lauzon & Sissons

The Vegas Golden Knights have traded defenseman Nicolas Hague — a pending restricted free agent — to the Nashville Predators on Sunday night in exchange for defenseman Jérémy Lauzon and forward Colton Sissons. Immediately following the deal, Hague signed a four-year contract worth $5.5 million in Nashville.

After being moved to Nashville, Nicolas Hague has signed a 4-year contract worth $5.5M AAV.



In exchange for Hague, Vegas receives Jeremy Lauzon and Colton Sissons.



Hague had been on the trade block since Vegas’ playoff run came to an end at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers, as the team continues to navigate salary cap difficulties. The 25-year-old blueliner recorded five goals and 12 points across 68 games this season with Vegas.

Analysis of Trade

It always felt like Hague was destined to be a cap casualty this offseason, and general manager Kelly McCrimmon made that clear here. With Vegas eyeing bigger moves, namely, their pursuit of Mitch Marner, there was no realistic path to giving Hague $5.5 million per season.

Lauzon will be a familiar face for head coach Bruce Cassidy, as the two spent time together in Boston. Lauzon was injured for the majority of this past season, appearing in just 28 games and recording a single point.

Still, when he’s in the lineup, he makes his presence felt. In 2023–24, Lauzon set an NHL record with 383 hits in a season, a mark that was surpassed by Kiefer Sherwood’s 462 this season, however.

Sissons, a steady presence in the Predators organization since 2012, posted 21 points in 72 games this season. He’s a natural fit for Vegas’ bottom six, where depth has long been a hallmark of the team’s success.

Lauzon carries a $2 million cap hit, while Sissons comes in at $2.85 million. Both contracts expire after the 2025–26 season, giving Vegas two low-risk, short-term adds. And as it currently stands, Vegas sits at $757,857 in cap space.

Overall, the deal provides Vegas with added depth and flexibility while clearing the way for potential bigger swings this offseason. This is unlikely to alter the Golden Knights’ view on Marner, but we will likely learn a lot more tomorrow and during free agency if a sign-and-trade does not take place.



