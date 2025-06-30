Maple Leafs Address Being ‘Mean’ and Competitive at 2025 NHL Draft

The 2025 NHL Entry Draft in Los Angeles, California has concluded and while the Maple Leafs didn’t have a lot of early picks, they looked to have created a theme when they first made their selection at the end of the second round.

The team made it a point to address size, compete, energy, physicality and being a significant presence in the offensive zone with five out of the six picks. The intense and heavy style that the team wanted to emulate in the season was definitely evident with the picks. While it’s too early to tell how things will pan out, there’s a lot to like with the crop of players that they selected as they look to continue to form a new DNA for years to come.

Here’s a recap of who the Maple Leafs selected at the 2025 NHL Draft.

Round 2, 64th Overall: Tinus Luc Koblar, C, Leksands IF U20 (Nationell)

There were plenty of high upside prospects on the board, even for the Maple Leafs at the end of the second round. While this may seem like an off the board pick, Tinus Luc Koblar does have upside.

Born in Slovenia and growing up in Norway, Koblar was ranked 56th among European skaters by NHL Central Scouting and he had a strong season as a 17-year-old with 21 points in 43 games. However, it’s his high-end compete level and ability to battle for possession to get that inside track on opponents and apply pressure. He’s described as being “mean”, by Leksands development coach Mattias Ritola. Koblar has that mindset as he states, “There’s nothing I like to lose at,” and it shows with his on-ice play. (from, ‘Meet Leafs top draft pick Tinus Luc Koblar: ‘There’s nothing I like to lose at’’, The Athletic – 6/26/25)

Koblar has great strength in front of the net, breaking free from coverage easily and displaying his ability to fend defenders off effectively. He has good hands and control in tight spaces and his 6-foot-3, 193-pound frame allows him to push his way through and to be in a great spot for second chance scoring opportunities or deflections. He has a good shot, and has great playmaking vision to open things and take control and drive play. He’s not the quickest skater, but his long and strong stride allows him to break free from defenders and create separation.

He’s still young, but with his power-forward style of play, his development seems to be trending in the right direction to be an impactful bottom-six forward.

Round 3, 86th Overall: Tyler Hopkins, C, Kingston Frontenacs (OHL)

Tyler Hopkins was an early fourth-round pick for me, but the Maple Leafs get great value with this pick as he can replace what was lost with Fraser Minten. Hopkins had a strong sophomore season on a deep Frontenacs team, where he finished sixth in team scoring with 51 points in 67 games.

Tyler Hopkins, Kingston Frontenacs (Brandon Taylor/ OHL Images)

Hopkins isn’t a flashy player by any means, but he’s a highly effective two-way player, showing great IQ, positioning and skill on both sides of the puck. He has great speed and agility in transition to split defenders and attack the middle and can be relentless when hunting down and tracking loose pucks. There are times where he can attack more intently, but when he does, he can be tough to contain and gets results. He’s an excellent playmaker, showing great puck skills and control, making strong cross-ice passes, finding seams very well and being deceptive.

Hopkins is a strong transitional player defensively and can quickly create offense as a result. He wants to continue working on his shot, so that he can be a dual offensive threat. He could take another big step forward and elevate his play next season as he can take on a bigger role.

Round 5, 137th Overall: William Belle, RW, USA U18 (NTDP)

Committed to the University of Notre Dame next season, William Belle is about as mean as they come showing a great motor, intensity and physicality consistently. He’s not known as an offensive producer– 26 points with the NTDP and in the USHL– but he establishes attacks and offensive zone time very well.

At 6-foot-4, 225 pounds Belle has no problem finishing his hits as they’re heavy and can cause havoc for opponents. It leads to turnovers and he can force them with his stick and ability to pressure opponents, leading to a breakout or sustained zone time. He drives hard to the net and forces his way past defenders. He never takes a shift off and is constantly elevating his work ethic every time, giving his team energy and momentum.

Will Belle, Team USA (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

Belle models his game around Tom Wilson and he has no problem playing that in-your-face style as he wants to win. He also has a great shot and speed. Incorporating and improving all those aspects of his game, he could increase his value as a prospect.

Round 5, 153rd Overall: Harry Nansi, RW, Owen Sound Attack (OHL)

Harry Nansi was a name that I had on my list as an honourable mention with his energy and pace. The Owen Sound Attack just made the playoffs with a losing record, but they weren’t a strong offensive team. Nansi had 23 points in 67 games, but he’s young and raw and has a lot of room to grow as a 17-year-old.

Nansi excels on the forecheck as he displays a strong motor and work ethic every shift. He’s constantly tracking down loose pucks and displays great strength down low and along the wall. He provides great support for his teammates and is an accurate playmaker. He powers through opponents to attack the middle, crash the net and has good size to win battles and knock players off the puck.

Round 6, 185th Overall: Rylan Fellinger, RD, Flint Firebirds (OHL)

The last few years, the Maple Leafs have been looking at bringing in strong defenders through a variety of ways; signings, trades and the draft. With Rylan Fellinger they have another capable stay-at-home defender in the system.

At 6-foot-4, 196 pounds, Fellinger excels within his own end as his defensive IQ is strong. He has great positioning, defends rushes very well and can break up plays by getting into passing lanes. Picks like these may or may not pan out, but Fellinger could potentially be a third pairing, depth option given his reliable presence and strong defensive game.

Round 7, 217th Overall: Matthew Hlacar, LW, Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

As it is with later picks, the Maple Leafs went with a flyer with their last pick, taking Matthew Hlacar from the Kitchener Rangers. The 6-foot-3, 201-pound winger spent last season in the GOJHL before playing in the OHL this season. Hlacar had seven goals and eight points in 43 games.

There may not be a lot of upside or even potential with this pick as Hlacar is 19, but he does fit the theme of the Maple Leafs draft; big, physical and added depth for the future.

Result

It’s clear that the Maple Leafs prioritized size, intensity, high energy, physical play in the offensive zone and compete this draft. They really did get great value with their first four picks, but it feels like they played it safe, instead of going for higher upside players that were available. There is value with Koblar and Hopkins, but there is also uncertainty, but the potential remains, after that as some of those other picks may or may not pan out.

Grade: C