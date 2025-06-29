Senators Sign Claude Giroux to One-Year Deal

The Ottawa Senators have announced that they have re-signed forward Claude Giroux to a one-year deal with a base salary of $2 million per season and bonuses that will allow him to make more.

Giroux is 37 years old, but still playing great hockey with the Senators. In 2024-25, Giroux posted 15 goals and 50 points in 81 games and was a very stable defensive presence for the majority of the season. Giroux has taken on a big leadership role with the Senators, helping mentor the young captain Brady Tkachuk, and was a big part of the reason they were able to make it to the playoffs after a long stretch without.

While this was a deal that was expected to get done, the fact that it was taking as long as it did had some fans worried. After seeing the base salary with bonuses on deals like Jonathan Toews and Jamie Benn, that was the expectation.

With games played, Giroux can add another $750,000 in bonuses, $250,000 if the Senators make the playoffs, and another $1.75 million in round-by-round bonuses.

Giroux wanted to stay in Ottawa and took less than market value to do so. With a young family, being from a neighboring town, and the good fit he has had with the club, it made sense for both sides to come together on the deal.