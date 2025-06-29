Maple Leafs Had Interest in J.J. Peterka, Pundit Claims

In a rather shocking move, the Utah Mammoth recently pulled off a trade with the Buffalo Sabres that saw John-Jason “JJ” Peterka traded to the Mammoth in exchange for Michael Kesselring and Josh Doan. Fans were shocked at the low return for Peterka, and were wondering why their team couldn’t offer something similar to try and bring him in.

On top of that, Peterka signed a five-year extension worth $7.7 million annually, which is a very solid contract for him. According to a trusted pundit, the Toronto Maple Leafs had interest in acquiring Peterka as well.

Leafs had been in the Peterka trade talks. Probably don't have a package like that to offer. — James Mirtle (@mirtle) June 26, 2025

Mirtle mentioned that the Maple Leafs didn’t have a package like the Mammoth did to offer to the Sabres, which I find hard to believe, but it’s interesting to see they had interest in a star forward as they try to replace Mitchell Marner, who is heading to free agency this summer.

JJ Peterka, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Maple Leafs will have to pivot again and try to find a different target when free agency opens, or they will have to become more aggressive on the trade front to bring somebody in who they believe can replace the production of Marner. They were able to re-sign John Tavares to a reasonable deal, but they still have a huge hole in their top-six forward group.

Who Else Could the Maple Leafs Target?

There are some big-name free agents the Maple Leafs could target in free agency, including Brock Boeser and Nikolaj Ehlers, and they could spend some of their extra money in hopes of making a splash for one of those two forwards, but they may not be the most enticing free agent destination considering their lack of success and lack of clarity on their future right now. They could overspend a bit to bring some new players in, but they will have to make sure they are bringing in someone who will fit their current need, and that will be tough to find.

Another target for them could be Andrew Mangiapane, who has gone under the radar as a potential top free agent this summer, but he could trigger a bidding war from interested teams looking to bolster their top-six forward group.

Andrew Mangiapane, acquired by WSH, is a offensive middle six winger. He's fallen from his heights as the ultimate analytical darling two-way scorer, but maybe he can reclaim his game with the Caps. #AllCaps pic.twitter.com/VHM5Rlr0kE — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 28, 2024

At the end of the day, the Maple Leafs will have to try and bring in somebody they trust will fit well with their team, can produce offensively at an elite level, and can produce well in the postseason. Brad Marchand is a solid option for them if he doesn’t re-sign with the Florida Panthers, but they might be more interested in targeting someone a little younger who can mesh well over time with the team. Marchand’s playoff experience might make him the ideal target when free agency opens, especially with the lack of options available.

Time will tell what direction they decide to go, but one thing is for sure: they need to find a way to replace the offensive production they will lose in Marner heading to the open market this offseason. It’s good to see they’re trying, but they might need to get a bit more desperate at this point.

