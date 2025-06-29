Braeden Cootes Was the Perfect Pick for the Canucks at No. 15

The Vancouver Canucks didn’t have to overthink their first-round selection at the 2025 NHL Draft. When Braeden Cootes was still on the board at No. 15, general manager Patrik Allvin and his scouting staff didn’t hesitate.

“There’s a lot to like about him,” Allvin told Sportsnet’s Randip Janda shortly after the selection. “Right-shot center, captain, character, consistent—the way he hunts pucks, the way he plays with the puck, the way he makes his teammates better.”

In other words, Cootes wasn’t just a fit in terms of positional need. The Canucks see him as a complete package.

Cootes, a product of the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) Seattle Thunderbirds, checks multiple boxes for a Canucks team trying to build not just for the playoffs, but for long-term success. He’s a 200-foot player with leadership credentials, already wearing the “C” in junior, and praised for his commitment on and off the ice.

Allvin emphasized that the Canucks didn’t know for certain if Cootes would still be available at 15. “We had a couple of names that my scouting staff was really excited about… but when he was available, my scouts were extremely excited.”

Braeden Cootes now of the Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Canucks’ emphasis on drafting players with maturity, work ethic, and two-way responsibility isn’t new. But Cootes seems to fit that profile with precision. While flashier names were on the board—such as Swedish forward Victor Eklund, who went one pick later to the Islanders—Vancouver leaned into a growing trend in their drafting philosophy: go with dependable, Western Canadian prospects known for character and compete.

Cootes Is a Right-Shot Centre: A Long-Term Organizational Need

The positional fit is no small part of this pick’s appeal. “Obviously, getting a right-shot center is definitely not easy to get around the league,” Allvin noted. And with the Canucks’ prospect pool still heavier on defencemen—especially after recent drafts—the decision to address forward depth, and especially center ice, was strategic.

Comparisons to players like Bo Horvat and Vincent Trocheck have already begun to surface. That’s high praise, especially from fans who appreciated Horvat’s leadership and versatility before his departure. Cootes doesn’t just project as a bottom-six grinder—he could grow into a legitimate middle-six or even top-six center, depending on how his offence develops.

Cootes Is Already a Fan-Favourite Pick

Reaction to the pick among Canucks fans has been overwhelmingly positive. If Canucks fans appreciated Horvat, they are likely going to appreciate Cootes. He’s a mix of grit, skill, and heart. And, like a Horvat, he’s a leader and character guy who should develop into an asset who can play well all over the ice.

Braeden Cootes, Seattle Thunderbirds (Photo credit: Rick Elvin)

Some hockey observers thought the Canucks might opt for Eklund, the young skilled Swedish forward who was still available just after Cootes. It would have made sense given the organization’s history of favouring Swedish players. But Vancouver’s return to the WHL path has been paying off lately with recent picks like defenceman Tom Willander.

Cootes is another step in that direction—and one that suggests a growing trust in the WHL as a development league and a talent source.

What Makes Cootes the Right Pick?

In a draft where many teams chased pure offence or speculative upside, the Canucks bet on a more complete player. Cootes brings what every team needs more of: hockey sense, consistency, leadership, and situational versatility. He plays in all situations, leads by example, and already understands the details of NHL-style hockey.

It wasn’t the flashiest pick, but it might be among the smartest. And if the Canucks continue building around players like Cootes, they may be laying the foundation not just for another playoff run, but for something more lasting.