Maple Leafs Sign John Tavares to 4-Year Extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward John Tavares to a four-year extension worth an average annual value of $4.38 million per season.

The 34-year-old, who is the team’s former captain and was a pending unrestricted free agent, had an excellent 2024-25, potting 38 goals and adding 36 assists for 74 points. Tavares added another seven points in 13 playoff games.

4 years $4.38 aav for Tavares — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 27, 2025

Tavares has been a leader in the locker room for the Maple Leafs, and despite passing the captaincy on to Auston Matthews, didn’t miss a beat last season. On the ice, Tavares has been a very consistent player, slotting into the second-line role for nearly his entire seven-year tenure with the team.

Chris Johnston reported that included in Tavares’ contract is $2 million in deferred salary, which is expected to be removed as an option in the upcoming collective bargaining agreement.

In 1148-career NHL games between the Maple Leafs and New York Islanders, the 2009 first-overall pick has 494 goals and 620 assists for 1114 points.