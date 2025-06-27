CBJ Union Junction Podcast: Blue Jackets’ 2025 NHL Draft Preview

Another edition of The Hockey Writers’ Columbus Blue Jackets’ Union Junction Podcast with Nicholas Arnold and Mark Scheig. Despite not playing an NHL game in over two months, there is a lot to talk about. Arnold and Scheig started with a recap of general manager Don Waddell’s pre-draft press conference, which centered heavily on the status of extensions for defenders Ivan Provorov and Dante Fabbro. They also talked about the shift in goaltending with the Daniil Tarasov trade to the Florida Panthers.

They then discussed the possibility of the Blue Jackets trading their two first-round picks (14 and 20) and chatted a bit about the draft-eligible players who Columbus might select should they opt to keep them. A short discussion on the $400 million facility upgrades that are coming to Nationwide Arena over the next few years before they closed out with listener questions.

Blue Jackets’ Options With Picks 14 & 20

The Blue Jackets have a few options with their two first-round picks. They earned the 14th overall pick with their near miss of the postseason and added the 20th overall pick from the Minnesota Wild in the packaged return for defensive prospect David Jiricek.

The Blue Jackets could think of the future and hold onto these picks, or they could think of the present and trade both picks for roster players. Finally, they could opt for a mix of the two, selecting a player with one pick and using the other to add a player to the roster.

The less-discussed fourth option would be to package one of those picks along with a long-term contract that has already begun to age poorly. Elvis Merzlikins has not lived up to his pay grade. His $5.4 million cap hit is fair for a starting goaltender; however, his .890 save percentage (SV%) over the last three seasons is second-worst in the NHL among goalies with over 100 starts.

The other option is defender Damon Severson, who has been hit or miss for the Blue Jackets in his first two seasons with the club. Many have made him the whipping boy on the backend, especially since Dante Fabbro and Ivan Provorov eclipsed him on the right side this season, and the six seasons remaining on his contract haven’t helped those who believe he’s already past his prime at 30 years old. Severson has a no-trade clause for the next two seasons, meaning if he goes, it will be his decision.

Where the Blue Jackets Stand With Pending Free Agents Provorov and Fabbro

Speaking of Provorov and Fabbro, they are the most notable blueliners heading into free agency on Tuesday. Some reports have suggested they are close to signing a contract, but others have suggested they are still pretty far apart. There’s always smoke and mirrors around this time of year, so we will have to wait and see if they decide to keep their Ohio IDs passed July.

Provorov was brought in before the 2023-24 season to help stabilize the Blue Jackets’ top four, and he did exactly that. He was incredibly reliable and the only player to dress in all 164 games over the last two seasons for the team. He was also consistent, putting up 32 and 33 points, respectively. As the premium defenseman on the free agent market, Columbus will have to pay him as such to keep him.

Dante Fabbro, Columbus Blue Jackets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Fabbro fit like a glove beside Norris Trophy runner-up Zach Werenski and made himself very popular among the fanbase. There’s a reason Werenski’s season went from good to great with Fabbro beside him, and we have to assume that Fabbro and his agent have made the same connection.

It could cost the Blue Jackets a bit of money to retain him. He’s now entering his prime at just 27 years old, and the salary cap is going up. There are a few issues. Last season was the first in his seven-year career that he averaged over 20 minutes of ice time per game (21:39 with Columbus). He’s also never played a full 82-game season – he’s only played more than 68 games once – and he’s not much of an offensive producer, hitting his career high of nine goals and 26 points in 2024-25.

Other Blue Jackets Topics Discussed on Union Junction

Players the Blue Jackets might want to draft at 14 and 20 overall

Blue Jackets $400 million arena upgrade

Mark’s Blue Jackets’ Draft Guide

Players on the trade market that could pique the interest of Waddell

Goalie prospects available in the draft this year

Type of player the Blue Jackets could be interested in drafting

It might be the offseason, but there is still loads of news to cover about the Blue Jackets.