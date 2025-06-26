Blue Jackets Trade Daniil Tarasov to Florida Panthers For Draft Pick

Ahead of the NHL Draft and free agent periods coming within the next seven days, many teams will be jockeying players. The Columbus Blue Jackets have made a change, offloading one of their soon-to-be restricted free agents to the Florida Panthers. Daniil Tarasov has been dealt to the Panthers for a fifth-round draft selection, 160th overall, in this week’s draft.

TRADE: #CBJ have acquired a 5th-round pick, 160th overall, in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Florida Panthers in exchange for G Daniil Tarasov.https://t.co/Veoegg9ffC — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) June 26, 2025

Tarasov Was Not The Blue Jackets’ Answer in Goal

Tarasov was once considered the team’s next big thing between the pipes, coming over after the 2020-21 Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) season. He looked good in limited starts for the Blue Jackets, but bounced between them and the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Cleveland Monsters over the last four years. The biggest issue has been injuries. Every time he seemed to gather a bit of steam and have a few games of success, he’d be derailed by another injury.

