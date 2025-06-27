Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Cowan Off-Limits, Lorentz Deal, Tavares & Knies Close?

The Toronto Maple Leafs are working the phones and sharpening their strategy ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft on Friday and the opening of free agency on Tuesday. While all eyes remain on the Mitch Marner situation, other key decisions are taking shape behind the scenes. Some of these could forge the team’s long-term identity far more than a headline trade.

Related: Making Sense of Maple Leafs and Brandon Carlo Trade Rumours

In this edition of Maple Leafs News & Rumours, I focus on three evolving stories: the Easton Cowan–Jason Robertson speculation, the case for keeping Steven Lorentz, and the contract talks heating up around John Tavares and Matthew Knies.

Item One: Trading Easton Cowan for Jason Robertson? The Maple Leafs Must Resist the Temptation

A recent report suggests a tantalizing possibility: if Marner is willing to sign in Dallas, the Stars might be forced to move Jason Robertson. That idea has sparked speculation that the Maple Leafs could pursue Robertson as a one-for-one replacement, albeit through a more complex, multi-asset deal. Names like Easton Cowan and Brandon Carlo have surfaced. But here’s the problem: just because the deal could work on paper doesn’t mean it will work in reality.

Easton Cowan, London Knights (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

Let’s start with Cowan. The young forward isn’t just another promising prospect—he’s a potential culture-changer. At 19, Cowan plays a tenacious, energetic brand of hockey that Toronto has been starving for. He embodies the very kind of heart-and-hustle player the organization has sought for years. Trading him before he plays a single NHL game is not just premature—it’s wasteful. The short-sighted move sacrifices tomorrow for today’s illusion of progress. Cowan has earned the chance to prove what he can become.

Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Marner’s Monster Offers, Tavares Talks & Re-Signing Holmberg

And Brandon Carlo? He’s a right-shot, stay-at-home defenseman in his prime, precisely the type Toronto desperately needs. In what universe does it make sense to deal him away as part of a package that helps solve Dallas’s cap crunch while gutting the team of cost-effective, long-term contributors? Robertson is a scoring forward, there’s no question. But if this deal hinges on giving away the team’s future and plugging holes elsewhere to make the math work, the Maple Leafs should walk away.

Item Two: Why Bringing Back Steven Lorentz Makes Sense

While much of the Maple Leafs’ offseason focus has rightly been on stars like Marner and possible trade targets, the quieter decisions—like whether to re-sign Steven Lorentz— could impact the team’s bottom six. Lorentz might not be a headline-maker, but his contributions in 2024–25 were impressive. He tied a career-high in points (19), finished second on the team in regular-season hits (199), and chipped in five game-winning goals, more than Auston Matthews or Max Domi.

Steven Lorentz, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Lorentz brings a package of skills that’s not always easy to find. He’s big, durable, and energetic. His line with Scott Laughton and Calle Järnkrok gave Toronto a rare dose of consistent forechecking and physical presence. In the playoffs, where finesse tends to fade and grinding becomes crucial, Lorentz held his own, ranking third on the team in hits despite limited ice time. While he didn’t score in the postseason, his ability to wear down opposing defences and keep pucks alive in the offensive zone made the team’s fourth line effective.

Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Marner, Buyouts, Not-Bennett & Lorentz

He’s also the kind of teammate who lifts a dressing room. Described as having a “Golden Retriever-like” personality, Lorentz brings positive energy, a strong work ethic, and no complaints about limited minutes. In a cap-constrained environment, where value contracts matter more than ever, returning Lorentz on a modest deal could be a smart, stabilizing move. The bottom line is that every contending team needs players like him, and the Maple Leafs already have a good one.

Item Three: Tavares and Knies Deals Could Be Done Soon

As July 1 approaches, the Maple Leafs are pushing hard to get contracts signed for John Tavares and Matthew Knies—and there’s good reason for urgency. According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, the team has been “grinding away” at both deals, with mutual interest on all sides. The situation is delicate for Tavares: he’s a 34-year-old unrestricted free agent (UFA) who just scored 38 goals and wants to stay in Toronto. However, while he could command more in the open market, both sides appear motivated to find a team-friendly deal that would allow him to finish his career as a Maple Leaf.

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The same logic applies to Knies, who is coming off a breakout 29-goal season and plays with the kind of size, edge, and scoring touch that teams crave. As a restricted free agent (RFA), the Maple Leafs technically hold leverage, but there’s always the threat of an offer sheet, and no one wants to test that market. Knies has openly stated he wants to stay in Toronto, and after losing several players to free agency or trade in recent seasons, the team would be wise to lock up one of their few young power forwards with star potential.

Related: The Case for Mitch Marner and the Vegas Golden Knights

From a cap perspective, signing both players would also clarify free agency. Tavares is reportedly considering a lower average annual value to help the team, while Knies will likely command a bridge deal that reflects his rising value. With Marner’s future “officially” unresolved, re-signing both Tavares and Knies signals some continuity—and ensures Toronto doesn’t lose key pieces of its top-six and bottom-six structure simultaneously.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

General manager Brad Treliving has some huge decisions, and not all will dominate headlines. While fans debate Marner trade scenarios and big-name signings, the Maple Leafs’ ability to protect their promising youth (like Cowan), retain value contributors (like Lorentz), and secure key contracts (Tavares and Knies) might prove just as vital to the team’s direction.

A measured approach that avoids panic trades and prioritizes continuity where it matters could be the difference between another disappointing spring and a deeper playoff run. Fans should keep their eyes on the quieter moves: they might define the Maple Leafs’ future more than any blockbuster deal.