Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Marner, Buyouts, Not-Bennett & Lorentz

The Toronto Maple Leafs are already deep into their offseason evaluations. Change is coming — not just behind the bench (Lane Lambert moved to the Seattle Kraken as their head coach) but also on the ice. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the team is actively considering buyouts for some underperforming forwards, a clear sign that general manager Brad Treliving is ready to reshape the bottom of the roster for greater flexibility.

At the same time, the search for impactful playoff performers is heating up, and few names are drawing more buzz than Sam Bennett. The rugged Panthers centre is reportedly set to cash in big in free agency, with some projecting an eye-popping $10 million price tag. That number has sparked a different debate: Should the Maple Leafs pay for proven grit or get creative and try to find the next Bennett before he breaks out?

Item One: The Pragmatic Problem of Replacing Marner

For all the criticism around Mitch Marner’s playoff production, what often gets missed is how present he was for the team. He ate up big minutes — usually the most of any forward — and the coaches trusted him in all situations: power play, penalty kill, and late-game pushes when a goal was needed. He was a constant.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

Maybe fans questioned the value he brought when the games got tighter, but the coaching staff didn’t. Marner was the kind of player who could disappear from the discourse precisely because he was always there, constantly skating hard minutes, always expected to perform. That kind of coaching trust comes not just from skill but reliability. If he goes, it will be tough for the coaching staff to replace him.

Like him or not, replacing Marner won’t be just about finding a player who puts up similar point totals. For head coach Craig Berube, it will also be about rethinking how he coaches and structures a lineup, what kind of internal leadership he’s counting on, and from whom. The team’s prospect pipeline is shallow, draft capital is limited, and forward depth beyond the top line is a looming issue.

If Marner walks away in free agency, the Maple Leafs could face a massive roster shake-up. But, as I wondered yesterday, are they heading into a decline? Marner is one of the team’s most complete players, and no single unrestricted free agent available this offseason will likely replace his two-way impact. Even if the team could sign both free agents Ryan Donato (31 goals with the Chicago Blackhawks) or Nikolaj Ehlers (24 goals with the Winnipeg Jets), it would be tough to replace Marner. It would stretch the team’s budget and leave a talent gap.

Item Two: Maple Leafs Considering Buyouts to Reshape Bottom-Six

Elliotte Friedman’s latest reporting also hints at a shift in how the Maple Leafs will approach their bottom six. On his 32 Thoughts podcast, Friedman noted that Toronto is considering buyouts for depth players, saying, “They will be different, there’s no question about that.” Prime candidates include David Kämpf, Calle Järnkrok, and Ryan Reaves—all still under contract but with diminished roles under coach Berube.

Morgan Rielly and David Kampf, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Of the three, Reaves is the most likely buyout target. Unlike Kämpf and Järnkrok, he has no signing bonuses, and buying out his contract would create nearly $900K in salary cap space for next season. While not a game-changing move, it would mark a symbolic break from the team’s past emphasis on veteran toughness in favour of a younger, faster, more flexible roster.

The first buyout window opens 48 hours after the Stanley Cup ends, giving Treliving time to weigh the limited cap benefits against locker room dynamics. But if the Maple Leafs proceed, it could be the first of several moves reshaping the team’s depth chart.

Item Three: Sam Bennett’s Market Skyrocketing, the Maple Leafs Should Build Instead?

Sam Bennett has become a lightning rod — not for what he did against the Maple Leafs, but for what he represents: playoff toughness, clutch production, and a physical edge Toronto’s core has often lacked. Once considered a bust as a Calgary Flame, Bennett has become a key cog in the Florida Panthers’ deep postseason runs.

The buzz is that he could command as much as $10 million annually. That figure might sound extreme, but it reflects a weak free agent market, a rising salary cap, and his reputation as a “playoff performer.” So, should the Maple Leafs try to sign Bennett? Or should they try to find the next Bennett instead?

That’s the dilemma facing Treliving. An article from 6ix on Ice identified four under-the-radar candidates who might grow into a similar role: Alex Turcotte (Los Angeles Kings), Yegor Chinakhov (Columbus Blue Jackets), Elmer Söderblom (Detroit Red Wings), and Jacob Moverare (also the Kings). (The article is worth reading, especially for those fans who like to consider the advanced analytic aspects of hockey.)

Could Alex Turcotte of the Los Angeles Kings be on his way to Toronto? (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Each player brings a mix of physicality, possession skill, and undervalued upside — all traits that analytics suggest could translate into postseason success. In a salary-cap-tight situation, the wiser play might be to invest in upside now rather than pay peak prices later. The team tried that last offseason with Steven Lorentz, and he added value to the club. He signed last offseason for the NHL league minimum of $775,000. I expect he will be one of the team’s first re-signings and on a reduced salary.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

As the offseason begins, the Maple Leafs appear poised to do more than fine-tune around the edges. Friedman’s recent comments suggest Toronto is preparing for meaningful change within the forward ranks. Assistant coach Lambert is already gone, and buyouts are on the table for depth players whose roles have shrunk.

A potential buyout of Reaves or Kämpf may seem minor in isolation, but with louder rumours surrounding Marner, these moves signal a broader transition. The Maple Leafs’ Round 2, Game 7 loss to the Panthers might not just have marked the end of a playoff run but the last chapter for this version of the team’s core.

Expect more dominoes to fall soon as the Maple Leafs set out to redefine themselves ahead of the 2025–26 season.